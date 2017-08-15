The civil war continues in Qatif (Saudi Arabia)

Since the end of 2011, a number of anti-government demonstrations have taken place at Qatif (the Saudi province on the Persian Gulf). For three months, the “Eagles of Nayef “ (the Saudi police unit that extinguished the revolution in Bahrain) “have been maintaining order there”.

Deploying armoured vehicles and bombing the rebels of Al-Awamia, the police has totally destroyed the Moussawara district and is getting ready to make an assault on the Chouweikat district.

All the demonstrators are Shi-ites while the “Eagles of Nayef” are all Wahhabites.

On 2 January 2016, the absolute monarchy ordered the beheading of the national opposition leader, the Shi-ite Sheikh Nimr Baqr al-Nimr, even though the latter was strongly opposed to violence. This means that today there is no longer an opportunity for dialogue as the opposition is no longer represented.

The United Nations stood by in silence as the massacre took place, while Saudi Arabia is preparing for King Salman to abdicate and for his son, Prince Mohammed, to come to the throne.