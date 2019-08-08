Russian comment on the cancellation of a new round of talks between the government of Venezuela and the opposition

The Foreign Ministry expresses deep regret over the cancellation of the round of talks between the government of Venezuela and the opposition that was to take place in Barbados. Regardless of who initiated this decision, the main reason for the breakdown in the negotiating process is obviously Washington’s irresponsible policy regarding Venezuela and its legitimate authorities. The methods adopted by the United States to exert economic pressure, alongside other actions in stark violation of international law, are unacceptable. We firmly condemn the outright interference by the United States in the affairs of a sovereign state and Russia’s strategic partner.

It is highly regrettable that opposition politicians in Venezuela welcome aggressive unilateral action by a foreign government targeting the people of Venezuela. It seems that these politicians are ready to forgo the prospect of normalisation in the interests of their own ambition. We strongly believe that there is no alternative to dialogue between responsible political forces. Moving in any other direction would lead to chaos with unpredictable consequences.

We are alarmed by the irresponsible statements by US officials that the time for dialogue has passed and it is time to act. These power games and persistent attempts to escalate tension are a mere reflection of the United States’ aspiration to claim the role of a global “supreme arbitrator.” All reasonable politicians and responsible governments must combine their efforts to put an end to these practices.

The people of Venezuela must be given the chance to use their undeniable right to determine their future in keeping with the national Constitution and laws.

The international community must encourage these efforts by creating an enabling environment for finding peaceful solutions. Russia reaffirms its unwavering commitment to this policy.