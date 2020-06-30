Venezuela: eleven officials added to sanctions list
The Council today added 11 leading Venezuelan officials to the list of those subject to restrictive measures, because of their role in acts and decisions undermining democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela. The individuals added to the list are responsible notably for acting against the democratic functioning of the National Assembly, including by stripping the parliamentary immunity of several members of its members, not least its president, Juan Guaidó. Actions motivating the decision for listing also include initiating politically motivated prosecutions and creating obstacles to a political and democratic solution to the crisis in Venezuela, as well as serious violations of human rights and restrictions of fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of press and speech.
Today’s decision brings to 36 the total number of individuals under sanctions, which include a travel ban and an asset freeze. These measures target individuals and do not affect the population in general. The EU will continue working to foster a peaceful democratic solution in Venezuela, through inclusive and credible legislative elections.
The Council decision follows up on four declarations issued by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on 21 December 2019, 9 January, 4 June and 16 June 2020.
Restrictive measures by the EU on Venezuela were introduced in November 2017. They include an embargo on arms and on equipment for internal repression as well as a travel ban and an asset freeze on listed individuals. They are flexible and reversible and designed not to harm the Venezuelan population.
|Name
|Identifying information
|Reasons
|Date of listing
|26.
|José Adelino Ornelas Ferreira Alias: Ornella Ferreira/Ornellas Ferreira
|Date of birth: 14 December 1964 Place of birth: Caracas, Distrito Capital, Venezuela ID number: V-7087964 Gender: male
|Secretary-General of the National Defence Council since 26 July 2019 and former commander of the National Capital Integral Strategic Defence Region (REDI Capital), former Chief of Staff and former Second-in-Command of the Operational and Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces of Venezuela (CEOFANB). In these roles he has supported and facilitated actions and policies of the Government of Venezuela which have undermined democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela. Responsible for serious human rights violations and repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Venezuela, including by obstructing the provision of humanitarian aid and by the use of excessive force by officials of the Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB), and by subordinate forces under his command, including the Integral Strategic Defence Region (REDI), the Integral Defence Operations Zone (ZODI) and the Bolivarian National Guard.
|29.6.2020
|27.
|Gladys del Valle Requena
|Date of birth: 9 November 1952 Place of birth: Puerto Santo, Sucre, Venezuela ID number: V-4114842 Gender: female
|Member and, since 26 October 2018, the Second Vice-President of the non-recognised National Constituent Assembly (ANC). In her leading role in the non-recognised ANC she has undermined democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela including by signing the decree that stripped the president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, of his parliamentary immunity. 29.6.2020 28. Tania Valentina Diaz González Date of birth: 18 June 1963 Place of birth: Caracas, Distrito Capital, Venezuela ID number: V-6432672 Gender: female Member and, since 4 January 2018, the First Vice-President of the non-recognised National Constituent Assembly (ANC). In her leading role in the non-recognised ANC she has undermined democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela, including by signing the decree that stripped the president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, of his parliamentary immunity.
|29.6.2020
|29.
|Elvis Eduardo Hidrobo Amoroso
|Date of birth: 4 August 1963 Place of birth: Caracas, Distrito Capital, Venezuela ID number: V-7659695 Gender: male
|Comptroller General, since 23 October 2018, and former First and Second Vice-President of the non-recognised National Constituent Assembly (ANC). His actions have undermined democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela, including by leading the non-recognised ANC, signing the ‘law against hatred’, justifying the removal of a legally-elected opposition governor and banning Juan Guaidó from running for any public office. 29.6.2020 ENOfficial Journal of the European Union
|29.6.2020
|30.
|Juan José Mendoza Jover
|Date of birth: 11 March 1969 Place of birth: Trujillo, Venezuela Address: Arnoldo Gabaldon, Candelaria, Edo. Trujillo ID number: V-9499372 Gender: male
|Second Vice-President of the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice (Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ)) and President of the Constitutional Chamber of the TSJ since 24 February 2017. His actions have undermined democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela, including by a number of judicial rulings in the past two years that have limited or undermined the constitutional powers of Venezuela’s democratically-elected legislative body, the National Assembly.
|29.6.2020
|31.
|Jorge Elieser Marquez Monsalve
|Date of birth: 20 February 1971 Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela ID number: V-8714253 Gender: male
|Director-General of the National Commission of Telecommunications (CONATEL) since 7 August 2017. His actions have undermined democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela, including by severely limiting the rights of the Venezuelan people to free press, free speech and information. He used the special powers of CONATEL to silence criticism and dissidents of the regime by blocking, filtering and obstructing internet websites and by revoking existing licences for radio and television stations and refusing to grant new such licences.
|29.6.2020
|32.
|Farik Karin Mora Salcedo
|ID number: V-8608523 Gender: male
|Prosecutor serving at the Venezuelan First Special Court of First Instance with an office within the Directorate-General of Military Counter-Intelligence (Dirección General de Contrainteligencia Militar (DGCIM)). His actions have undermined democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela, including by initiating politically motivated prosecutions which resulted in the arbitrary detention of members of the National Assembly and other officials opposing the Maduro regime.
|29.6.2020
|33.
|Dinorah Yoselin Bustamante Puerta
|Date of birth: 14 January 1975 ID number: V-10002096 Gender: female
|Prosecutor serving at the Venezuelan First Special Court of First Instance, with an office within the Directorate-General of Military Counter-Intelligence (Dirección General de Contrainteligencia Militar (DGCIM)). Her actions have undermined democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela, including by initiating politically motivated prosecutions which resulted in the arbitrary detention of members of the National Assembly and other officials opposing the Maduro regime.
|29.6.2020
|34.
|Luis Eduardo Parra Rivero
|Date of birth: 7 July 1978 ID number: V-14211633 Gender: male
|Member and illegitimately elected President of the National Assembly. As a member of the National Assembly, he staged his election as the President of the National Assembly on 5 January 2020, thereby undermining democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela. The election took place while entry of several parliamentarians to the premises of the National Assembly was blocked by military police, and without a quorum being reached. Therefore opposition members had to organise themselves outside of the premises of the National Assembly to re-elect Juan Guaidó as its President. Shortly after the staged election of Parra, supported by the regime’s political party (PSUV), Parra was welcomed by Maduro and the non-recognised National Constituent Assembly (ANC).
|29.6.2020
|35.
|Franklyn Leonardo Duarte
|Date of birth: 15 May 1977 ID number: V-3304045
|Member and illegitimately elected first Vice-President of the National Assembly. As a member of the National Assembly, he staged his election as the first Vice-President of the National Assembly on 5 January 2020, thereby undermining democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela. The election took place while entry of several parliamentarians to the premises of the National Assembly was blocked by military police, and without a quorum being reached. Therefore opposition members had to organise themselves outside of the premises of the National Assembly to re-elect Juan Guaidó as its President. Shortly after the staged election of Duarte, supported by the regime’s political party (PSUV), the election of the Board of Directors of the National Assembly was welcomed by Maduro and the non- recognised National Constituent Assembly (ANC).
|29.6.2020
|36.
|José Gregorio Noriega Figueroa
|Date of birth: 21 February 1969 ID number: V-8348784 Gender: male
|Member and illegitimately elected second Vice-President of the National Assembly. As a member of the National Assembly he staged his election as the second Vice-President of the National Assembly on 5 January 2020, thereby undermining democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela. The election took place while entry of several parliamentarians to the premises of the National Assembly was blocked by military police, and without a quorum being reached. Therefore opposition members had to organise themselves outside of the premises of the National Assembly to re-elect Juan Guaidó as its President. Shortly after the staged election of Noriega, supported by the regime’s political party (PSUV), the election of the Board of Directors of the National Assembly was welcomed by Maduro and the non- recognised National Constituent Assembly (ANC).
|29.6.2020