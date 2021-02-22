According to the International Panel on Fissile Materials, Israel is in the process of building new facilities (approximately 140 by 50 meters) at its Dimona military nuclear power plant (Negev Nuclear Research Center).

Work reportedly started in early 2019.

Israel and Pakistan are the only two States in the “Greater Middle East” to be in possession of nuclear bombs. Saudi Arabia only has tactical nuclear bombs. No other state in the region has them, not even Iran.