Faced with the cries of alarm coming from within the Catholic and Orthodox Churches, the Holy See became aware of the serious cultural consequences that would arise from of an eventual consecration of Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, in keeping with the 1917 message conveyed by the three visionaries of Fatima.

The Holy See does not intend to provoke a new crusade against the “Third Rome” (Moscow).

Consequently, it decided to revise its communication, announcing that, on 25 March 2022, it will consecrate the “whole world” to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.