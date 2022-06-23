European Union demanded of Poland and Lithuania to ban the transit of goods from mainland Russia to the Russian region of Kaliningrad (formerly Köningsberg).

When Lithuania joined the European Union, it was stipulated that this Baltic state should guarantee transit to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Currently the Polish Suwalki Corridor is no longer serviceable. Therefore, Kaliningrad can currently only be accessed via the Baltic Sea.

In 1945, Köningsberg was attached to the USSR as compensation for war damages. This Prussian region now constitutes the Kaliningrad Oblast.