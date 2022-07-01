The Russian security services (FSB) have declassified new documents that shed light on the Banderites during the interwar period.

One of them, published by the Extrême-Orient journal, reveals that. in 1939, the Ukrainian “nationalists” of Stepan Bandera contemplated leaving the territory of present-day Ukraine to found an independent Ukrainian state under the protection of the Nazis in Primorsky Krai (Manchuria), where a large Ukrainian minority had already settled.

As we have explained at length that the Ukrainian “nationalists” never sought to defend their territory, but indeed their “race”. They claim to be of Scandinavian origin, descendants of the Varangians and above all not Slavic.

Yevhen Konovalets, of Ukrainian-Lithuanian background, who founded and chaired the OUN (Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists) and commanded the UVO (Ukrainian People’s Army, financed by the German and then Nazi secret services) until his assassination by the NKVD in 1938, met with Adolf Hitler twice. It was Konovalets who negotiated the creation of the Ukrainian state in Primorsky Krai when the Nazis and the Japanese attacked the Soviet Union.

His remains were transferred by the new Ukrainian regime to the Lviv cemetery, together with those of Stepan Bandera and Andriy Melnyk.

On 17 June 2011, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lithuanian Parliament paid tribute to him.