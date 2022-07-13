On 12 June 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the world’s largest manufacturing factory of equipment for hydroelectric power plants, located in Nova Kakhovka (Kherson Oblast).

The attack was carried out with US M142 HIMARS rocket launchers. It left at least 7 dead and 70 injured among the civilian population.

Evidently, the Ukrainian general staff must have realized that it lost control of the Kerson oblast and decided to destroy any valuable asset lest it should fall into Russian hands.