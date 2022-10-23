The Ukrainian Court of Cassation has finally banned all 12 political opposition parties. The last on the list was the Socialist Party of Ukraine.

These groups are accused of having acted in accordance with the Minsk Agreements (2015), recognized by the United Nations Security Council (resolution 2202).

In March, the Ukrainian Security Council adopted a decision to ban them. A law was passed by the Rada on 3 May, and signed by President Zelensky on the 14th. As the Russian Federation has decided to intervene in order to protect the victims resulting from the violations of the Minsk Agreements, any reference to these Agreements is regarded as “high treason”.

Only the Transcarpathian Oblast (close to Hungary) refuses to remove from office the local representatives of the political parties concerned.

According to NATO, Ukraine is a “great democracy” (sic).