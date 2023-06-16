The world is changing, things are moving fast. The old world is already dead while a new world is only emerging.

87% of the world’s population does not share the Western view on the war in Ukraine. Their governments see that the United States is nothing more than a paper tiger. They now refuse to obey the dictates of the G7.

You may not know anything about it and it’s natural: Western news agencies don’t relay this kind of news. They hide the debacle from you. So, we have gathered correspondents from five continents and we publish a weekly newsletter to give you access to the work of a news agency. In Voltaire, International Newsletter you will find contextualized news, unbiased facts placed in their historical background.

Contents of N°45:

EDITORIAL

 Mahmoud Abbas in China

AMERICAS

 Canada seizes Antonov-24
 Canada and the Netherlands prosecute Syria for torture
 China sets conditions for Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing
 Audition of Janet Yellen
 The Hypersonic Arms Race
 Americans think Joe Biden should not run again
 The existence of Joe Biden’s corrupt scheme now established
 Indictment of Donald Trump
 Honduras opens embassy in China
 Washington talks about a Chinese base in Cuba

EUROPE

 Boris Johnson resigns as MP
 Nicola Sturgeon questioned by police
 Meeting of the Weimar Triangle
 SGDN accuses Pyotr Tolstoy of organizing fake news websites
 Emmanuel Macron wants to attend the BRICS summit
 Olaf Scholz’s party overtaken by the AfD
 The EU enters recession
 Belarus clarifies conditions for use of nuclear weapons
 US Energy Companies Profit from War in Ukraine
 Ukrainian responsibility for the sabotage of Nord Stream becomes clearer
 Who is Denis Kapustin?
 China’s Method for Peace in Ukraine
 Cyber Anarchy Squad attacks Russian banks
 Sergey Lavrov on the sabotage of the Kakhovka Dam
 Moscow draws conclusions from sabotage of Togliatti-Odessa pipeline
 The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

AFRICA

 European philanthropy vis-à-vis Tunisia

ASIA

 Netanyahu government lashes out at J Street
 Archaeologists rewrite Jerusalem’s history
 US lobbying for Israeli spyware
 The underside of the sinking of the Goduria
 Hezbollah prepares for war against Israel in Palestine
 Arab-Chinese Business Conference
 Everything is falling apart between Abu Dhabi and Washington
 Washington-Riyadh relations are not what we think
 Iran’s condition for a nuclear deal
 Indo-Pakistani secret negotiations in China
 Pakistan imports (some) Russian oil
 Pita Limjaroenrat still not appointed Prime Minister of Thailand
 North Korea collects personal information from South Koreans
 US-Japan-France maneuvers in the South China Sea
 U.S./Philippines/Japan Security Summit
 1,200 Chinese companies under "sanctions"
 China celebrates human rights
 Tsai Ing-wen sabotages the 15th Straits Forum

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

 Election of the next rotating members of the UN Security Council
 The USA returns to UNESCO
 2023 session of the Special Committee on Decolonization
 Difficult preparation of COP-28
 NATO increases major exercises
 The Atlantic Alliance will continue its expansion towards China