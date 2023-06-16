The world is changing, things are moving fast. The old world is already dead while a new world is only emerging.
87% of the world’s population does not share the Western view on the war in Ukraine. Their governments see that the United States is nothing more than a paper tiger. They now refuse to obey the dictates of the G7.
You may not know anything about it and it’s natural: Western news agencies don’t relay this kind of news. They hide the debacle from you. So, we have gathered correspondents from five continents and we publish a weekly newsletter to give you access to the work of a news agency. In Voltaire, International Newsletter you will find contextualized news, unbiased facts placed in their historical background.
This wealth of information is only available by subscription:
Contents of N°45:
EDITORIAL
– Mahmoud Abbas in China
AMERICAS
– Canada seizes Antonov-24
– Canada and the Netherlands prosecute Syria for torture
– China sets conditions for Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing
– Audition of Janet Yellen
– The Hypersonic Arms Race
– Americans think Joe Biden should not run again
– The existence of Joe Biden’s corrupt scheme now established
– Indictment of Donald Trump
– Honduras opens embassy in China
– Washington talks about a Chinese base in Cuba
EUROPE
– Boris Johnson resigns as MP
– Nicola Sturgeon questioned by police
– Meeting of the Weimar Triangle
– SGDN accuses Pyotr Tolstoy of organizing fake news websites
– Emmanuel Macron wants to attend the BRICS summit
– Olaf Scholz’s party overtaken by the AfD
– The EU enters recession
– Belarus clarifies conditions for use of nuclear weapons
– US Energy Companies Profit from War in Ukraine
– Ukrainian responsibility for the sabotage of Nord Stream becomes clearer
– Who is Denis Kapustin?
– China’s Method for Peace in Ukraine
– Cyber Anarchy Squad attacks Russian banks
– Sergey Lavrov on the sabotage of the Kakhovka Dam
– Moscow draws conclusions from sabotage of Togliatti-Odessa pipeline
– The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
AFRICA
– European philanthropy vis-à-vis Tunisia
ASIA
– Netanyahu government lashes out at J Street
– Archaeologists rewrite Jerusalem’s history
– US lobbying for Israeli spyware
– The underside of the sinking of the Goduria
– Hezbollah prepares for war against Israel in Palestine
– Arab-Chinese Business Conference
– Everything is falling apart between Abu Dhabi and Washington
– Washington-Riyadh relations are not what we think
– Iran’s condition for a nuclear deal
– Indo-Pakistani secret negotiations in China
– Pakistan imports (some) Russian oil
– Pita Limjaroenrat still not appointed Prime Minister of Thailand
– North Korea collects personal information from South Koreans
– US-Japan-France maneuvers in the South China Sea
– U.S./Philippines/Japan Security Summit
– 1,200 Chinese companies under "sanctions"
– China celebrates human rights
– Tsai Ing-wen sabotages the 15th Straits Forum
INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS
– Election of the next rotating members of the UN Security Council
– The USA returns to UNESCO
– 2023 session of the Special Committee on Decolonization
– Difficult preparation of COP-28
– NATO increases major exercises
– The Atlantic Alliance will continue its expansion towards China
