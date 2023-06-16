The world is changing, things are moving fast. The old world is already dead while a new world is only emerging.

87% of the world’s population does not share the Western view on the war in Ukraine. Their governments see that the United States is nothing more than a paper tiger. They now refuse to obey the dictates of the G7.

You may not know anything about it and it’s natural: Western news agencies don’t relay this kind of news. They hide the debacle from you. So, we have gathered correspondents from five continents and we publish a weekly newsletter to give you access to the work of a news agency. In Voltaire, International Newsletter you will find contextualized news, unbiased facts placed in their historical background.

Contents of N°45:

EDITORIAL

– Mahmoud Abbas in China

AMERICAS

– Canada seizes Antonov-24

– Canada and the Netherlands prosecute Syria for torture

– China sets conditions for Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing

– Audition of Janet Yellen

– The Hypersonic Arms Race

– Americans think Joe Biden should not run again

– The existence of Joe Biden’s corrupt scheme now established

– Indictment of Donald Trump

– Honduras opens embassy in China

– Washington talks about a Chinese base in Cuba

EUROPE

– Boris Johnson resigns as MP

– Nicola Sturgeon questioned by police

– Meeting of the Weimar Triangle

– SGDN accuses Pyotr Tolstoy of organizing fake news websites

– Emmanuel Macron wants to attend the BRICS summit

– Olaf Scholz’s party overtaken by the AfD

– The EU enters recession

– Belarus clarifies conditions for use of nuclear weapons

– US Energy Companies Profit from War in Ukraine

– Ukrainian responsibility for the sabotage of Nord Stream becomes clearer

– Who is Denis Kapustin?

– China’s Method for Peace in Ukraine

– Cyber Anarchy Squad attacks Russian banks

– Sergey Lavrov on the sabotage of the Kakhovka Dam

– Moscow draws conclusions from sabotage of Togliatti-Odessa pipeline

– The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

AFRICA

– European philanthropy vis-à-vis Tunisia

ASIA

– Netanyahu government lashes out at J Street

– Archaeologists rewrite Jerusalem’s history

– US lobbying for Israeli spyware

– The underside of the sinking of the Goduria

– Hezbollah prepares for war against Israel in Palestine

– Arab-Chinese Business Conference

– Everything is falling apart between Abu Dhabi and Washington

– Washington-Riyadh relations are not what we think

– Iran’s condition for a nuclear deal

– Indo-Pakistani secret negotiations in China

– Pakistan imports (some) Russian oil

– Pita Limjaroenrat still not appointed Prime Minister of Thailand

– North Korea collects personal information from South Koreans

– US-Japan-France maneuvers in the South China Sea

– U.S./Philippines/Japan Security Summit

– 1,200 Chinese companies under "sanctions"

– China celebrates human rights

– Tsai Ing-wen sabotages the 15th Straits Forum

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

– Election of the next rotating members of the UN Security Council

– The USA returns to UNESCO

– 2023 session of the Special Committee on Decolonization

– Difficult preparation of COP-28

– NATO increases major exercises

– The Atlantic Alliance will continue its expansion towards China