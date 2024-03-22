To understand what is happening in the world, you need a variety of sources. You can’t settle for the big three conformist news agencies AFP, AP and Reuters. You should listen to different opinions and confront contradictory arguments.

This diversity is all the more essential as the Gaza massacre is presented to us in an unambiguous manner; as we do not perceive the division of Hamas between the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of the Palestinian Resistance nor that of Israel between nationalists and supporters of Jewish supremacism; As Iran enters the war, the reactions of the majority of the world are hidden from us.

To help you understand, we publish Voltaire, International Newsletter every week, summarizing the facts and arguments of each side. We started in the summer of 2022 and have gradually built up a team of specialists covering the entire world.

Although still perfectible, this newsletter is already unmatched.

This wealth of information is only accessible by subscription:

– Yearly subscription: €150

– Monthly subscription: €15

By subscribing you not only receive in-depth information, but you also support our action.

You will receive an email every Friday with a link allowing you to download Voltaire, International Newsletter in PDF.

Contents of N°79 – March 22, 2024

EDITORIAL

• 0735 France opposes Russian Korean-style peace project in Ukraine

AMERICAS

• 0736 Canada calls Russian presidential election ’undemocratic’

• 0737 Canada halts arms deliveries to Israel

• 0738 House of Representatives Released Evidence of Biden Family Corruption

• 0739 For World Central Kitchen, taking a boat to Gaza is a feat

• 0740 Protest at the New York Times’ headquarters

• 0741 For Chuck Schumer, it is possible to be against Netanyahu and for Israel

• 0742 Chris Murphy calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

• 0743 Joe Biden knew as early as October that the IDF was bombing civilians for no reason

• 0744 At the UN Security Council, the US condemns the coming famine in Gaza

• 0745 U.S. jails White House adviser for refusing to testify before Congress against president Trump

• 0746 Since 2008, Google has favored Democrats

EUROPE

• 0747 Journalists file abuse of power complaint against Police in Northern Ireland

• 0748 Official inquiry concludes Northern Ireland police turned a blind eye to killings and torture of IRA militants

• 0749 Israeli granted political asylum in UK

• 0750 Resignation of the Irish Taoiseach

• 0751 The Council of State sees no harm in describing France’s leading party as "far right"

• 0752 Emmanuel Macron offers Russia an Olympic truce

• 0753 French citizens implicated in Israeli crimes in Gaza will not be prosecuted

• 0754 France could share its bases in Africa with the United States

• 0755 The idea of German Taurus missiles in Ukraine is said to have originated in the United States

• 0756 Scholz backs ’two-state solution’

• 0757 Poland places itself under the protection of Germany

• 0758 Latvia punishes Russian voters

• 0759 COMECE calls for a vote for pro-European parties

• 0760 The European Commission plays for time with small farmers

• 0761 For Josep Borrell, Israel is causing famine in Gaza

• 0762 European Commission concerned about famine in Gaza

• 0763 European Commission signs agreement with Egypt against Sudanese refugees

• 0764 ECHR to investigate torture charge at secret CIA prison in Lithuania

• 0765 Russia demands that Germany acknowledge its responsibility for the siege of Leningrad

• 0766 Russian Presidential Election

AFRICA

• 0767 Billions of dollars rain down on Egypt

• 0768 A Korean model for peace in Libya?

• 0769 Morocco seizes former Algerian embassy

• 0770 Ukraine’s special services are fighting in Sudan

• 0771 Niger breaks with the United States

ASIA

• 0772 Israel has issued 100,000 carrying of weapons permits since October 7

• 0773 U.S. floating island off Gaza may not be humanitarian

• 0774 Hamas executes Palestinian dignitaries

• 0775 Israel’s High Court Grants Government Delay

• 0776 Murdered Israeli’s father blames military command

• 0777 Bezalel Smotrich Worries About Officers’ Ideology

• 0778 Bezalel Smotrich persists in opposing a ceasefire

• 0779 For Herzl Halevi, the war is not limited to Gaza

• 0780 Ayman Odeh expelled from Knesset

• 0781 Half of Khan Youness was destroyed

• 0782 Mohammad Mustafa, new Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority

• 0783 Muslims did not provoke clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque

• 0784 IDF imagines gay life in Gaza freed from Hamas

• 0785 Peace Negotiations

• 0786 Benjamin Netanyahu insists on taking Rafah

• 0787 Mohammad Dahlan organizes the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza

• 0788 If Israel attacks Lebanon, Hezbollah will respond without Iran

• 0789 Jihadists tear each other apart in northern Syria

• 0790 IDF shells Daraa

• 0791 UN calls for new intra-Syrian negotiations

• 0792 Iraq bans PKK

• 0793 The Palestinian Resistance met with Ansar Allah

• 0794 Ansar Allah deplores UN Security Council statement

• 0795 Pakistani army bombs Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan in Afghanistan

• 0796 Resignation of the Vietnamese President

OCEANIA

• 0797 Australia resumes support for UNRWA

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 0798 António Guterres warns of coming famine in Gaza

• 0799 Israel bans Philippe Lazzarini from entering Gaza

• 0800 Rumors from the Security Council Sanctions Committee

• 0801 Summit for Democracy aims to fight disinformation