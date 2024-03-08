To understand what is happening in the world, you need a variety of sources. You can’t settle for the big three conformist news agencies AFP, AP and Reuters. You should listen to different opinions and confront contradictory arguments.

Contents of N°77 - 8 March 2024

EDITORIAL

0597 Gangs take on political power in Haiti

AMERICAS

0598 CentCom commander on tour of the Greater Middle East

0599 Kamala Harris plays Gaza’s ’bad cop’

0600 Benny Gantz secures Washington’s support against Benjamin Netanyahu

0601 Washington condemns Israeli spyware company

0602 Congress Could Rescind Liability Waiver for Pharmaceutical Companies That Made Covid19 mRNA Drugs

0603 Nicaragua files ICJ complaint against Germany

0604 Javier Milei ready for confrontation with his parliament

EUROPE

0605 George Galloway re-elected to the House of Commons

0606 France enshrines the right to abortion in its constitution

0607 German army considers weapons needed for Ukraine to destroy Kerch bridge

0608 Viktor Orbán signals the end of Western hegemony

0609 Petr Pavel to Ukraine’s rescue

0610 The EU should create a provisional free trade area with Ukraine and Moldova

0611 For Russia, Sweden and Denmark have acknowledged that it was the US that sabotaged Nord Stream

0612 NATO members’ ambassadors in Moscow against Russia

AFRICA

0613 Negotiations on Palestine in Cairo

0614 Egyptian concern over General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan’s involvement with the Muslim Brotherhood

0615 In Egypt, the Muslim Brotherhood is reluctant to change its strategy

0616 Morocco does not benefit from its normalization with Israel

0617 Libyan mediation of Sudanese conflict fails

0618 Macky Sall gives up

0619 Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger create joint anti-jihadist force

ASIA

0620 IDF massacres 112 people during food distribution

0621 Jewish settlers begin to invade the Gaza Strip

0622 UNRWA prepares report on torture by IDF

0623 Chain Resignation of Israeli Propaganda Officials

0624 Mohammad Barakeh denounces the collective responsibility of those who support Israeli massacres

0625 Committee to Protect Journalists denounces Israeli killings of journalists

0626 50 international journalists demand access to Gaza Strip

0627 Yoav Gallant clashes again with Benjamin Netanyahu

0628 Avigdor Lieberman calls for early parliamentary elections

0629 Israeli protests against Benjamin Netanyahu

0630 Benjamin Netanyahu for Muslim freedom of worship

0631 Israel accuses UNRWA again

0632 Itamar Ben-Gvir calls for action against Benny Gantz

0633 Jewish Power party calls for tougher anti-terror law

0634 In Israel, prisoners in cages

0635 Jordan and the U.S. drop some meals on Gaza’s beaches

0636 All Palestinian factions gather in Moscow

0637 Roni Strier says Israeli government cannot absolve itself of responsibility

0638 Islamic Resistance in Lebanon targets IDF

0639 Mohammad Raad awaits Israel’s mistake

0640 Hamas calls on US to stop delivering weapons to Israel

0641 U.S. fails to reach separate peace in Lebanon

0642 Dutch and Spanish Special Forces undercover in Lebanon

0643 Abdullah II worried about ban on celebrating Ramadan in Al-Quds

0644 Canada and the Netherlands vs. Syria at the ICJ

0645 Syria refrains from intervening

0646 Iran claims share of Durra gas

0647 Iran seizes U.S. oil

0648 Ansar Allah threatens British ships

0649 Anglo-Saxons cut off communications in Yemen

0650 Ansar Allah revises its strategy

0651 Iranians shun the ballot box

0652 Lithium in Kazakhstan

0653 Bharat strengthens its presence in the Indian Ocean

0654 PTI challenges election of Pakistan Assembly Speaker

0655 Sino-Filipino clash on second Thomas Shoal

0656 South Korea Again Accuses North Korea of Hacking Its Servers

0657 The "Moon Cult" Scandal Stalls in Japan

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

0658 Volker Turk revives rumor of Chinese crimes in Xinjiang

0659 Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus outraged by bombing of civilian tents in Gaza

0660 UN Women denounces war on women in Gaza

0661 ASEAN and Australia reaffirm their commitment to a ’rules-based world’