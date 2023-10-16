Every war gives rise to manipulation. The three most flagrant examples currently are:

– the fiction that the attack by the United Palestinian Resistance was carried out only by Hamas (the primary information source is the Israeli Prime Minister’s office)

– the fiction according to which German tattoo artist Shani Louk was killed during a nearby rave party. Videos show Hamas parading her naked body around in a van.

– the fiction according to which 40 babies were beheaded by Hamas jihadists (the primary source is Revisionist Zionist settler David Ben Zion as reported on i24 News, and later relayed by United States President Joe Biden).