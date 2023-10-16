Fifteen members of the House of Representatives refused to support a resolution condemning Hamas for the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation.

They learned that the accusations of rape and baby decapitations are nothing but war propaganda, including the claim to the effect that the operation was not organized by the United Palestinian Resistance, but exclusively by Hamas.

These House members are:

• Jamaal Bowman (D-New York)

• Cori Bush (D-Missouri)

• André Carson (D-Indiana)

• Al Green (D-Texas)

• Summer Lee (D-Pennsylvania)

• Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky)

• Gwen Moore (D-Wisconsin)

• Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York)

• Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota)

• Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands)

• Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts)

• Delia Ramírez (D-Illinois)

• Bennie G. Thompson (D-Mississippi)

• Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan)

• Gregorio Sablan (D-Northern Mariana Islands)