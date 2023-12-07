USAID Administrator Samantha Power arrived in Gaza on the 60th day of the war. She immediately announced that the United States would give an additional $26 million for Gaza, on top of the $100 million already promised by President Joe Biden.

Samantha Power made a name for herself in 2002 with her book A Problem from Hell: America in the age of Genocide. Therein, she describes the efforts of Raphaël Lemkins at the League of Nations to have the Armenian and Assyrian genocides recognized. She concludes by wishing that the United States would carry on his work, except that she turns a blind eye to the multiple genocides in which Washington has been involved. Professor Edward Herman summarized her work as follows: “For her, the United States are not the problem, they are the solution” [1].

During an interview with the UC Berkeley video series, Conversations with History, she was asked what should be the reaction of the United States in case the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated and made genocide possible. She recommended sending a heavy military force to separate the two camps. As a result, she was accused of not siding with Israel due to anti-Semitism. She then reached out to influential Jewish figures, such as Abraham Foxman of the Anti-Defamation League, to help her out of her predicament and restore her image.

She became an advisor to Senator Barack Obama, little known at the time. She notably organized the Darfur stage of the trip that the senator made to Africa on behalf of the CIA [2]. She joined his presidential campaign, but quickly withdrew in light of her personal conflicts with Hillary Clinton. Appointed to the National Security Council, she advised President Obama against participating in the United Nations conference in Durban, which was scheduled to debate the reinstatement of Resolution 3379 describing Zionism as racism.

She married left-liberal law professor Cass Sunstein, the darling of US media. He is the main theorist of “liberal paternalism”, a method of infantilizing the masses. He also designed a plan to counter the work of Thierry Meyssan and the protest movement he started [3].

Samantha Power played a central role in starting the war against Libya, justifying it with a well-oiled speech about the fight against tyranny, although the tyranny of Muamar el-Gaddafi has never been demonstrated. Having been appointed ambassador to the United Nations, she similarly pleaded to justify the war against Syria in the name of the fight against the tyranny of President Bashar al-Assad, who was then the most popular head of state in the Arab world.