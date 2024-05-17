The London-based neoliberal, globalist and pro-monarchist magazine The Economist – where Khazarian Rothschild bankers [1] hold 26.7% of the capital – began publishing a seven-part “special report” on the “Global financial system in danger of fragmenting” [2].

In the second chapter, The Economist – which unblushingly defines itself as “independent” – addresses the “new economic order”, concurrently with the breakup of the “liberal (sic) international order” whose “collapse ( megasic!) could be sudden and irreversible” [3].

Beyond the epiphenomena it spotlights – from the resilience of the world economy to the rising power of the United States notwithstanding the escalation of the trade war with China, and including the absence of an oil shock in the midst of Middle East war – “a closer look reveals a certain fragility”. According to the Economist, “the order (megasic!) which has governed the world economy since the Second World War has been eroded (megasic!)” and is today “on the verge of collapse”. This axiom has long been trumpeted by critics of deregulated, nihilistic and misanthropic globalization, but for the magazine - a champion for globalism, now in free fal – to make such a statement amounts to capitulation.

“Ominous triggers are looming, leading to a descent into anarchy” (megasic!), a situation where “the superpowers resort to war”. The Economist forgets that globalization took hold, and has persisted, because of the multiple wars perpetrated by the “military-financial complex” (Dennis Small dixit) of the Anglosphere.

It quotes itself in the article: ““The world’s economic order is breaking down. Critics will miss globalisation when it is gone” [4]. Today, the disintegration of the old order is visible everywhere and, although the dollar remains dominant and emerging economies are more resilient, global capital flows have begun to fragment, which I developed in my book Hacia la desglobalización (Towards deglobalization) [5], 17 years ago, and more recently in Nuevo orden geofinanciero multipolar: desdolarización y divisa BRICS (New multipolar geofinancial order: dedollarization and BRICS currency) [6].

The globalist publication is unusually benevolent towards the geofinancial/geoeconomic management of the United States, "when the system established after the Second World War had succeeded in marrying internationalist principles (sic) and the strategic interests of the United States". It concludes that, “undergirded by strong growth in the United States, the global economy appears to be capable of surviving whatever comes its way, but that is not the case” (megasic!).

The Anglo-American propaganda will not give up and, in London itself, Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, mouthpiece for the sinking British monarchy, clearly hallucinates in three articles published in the Telegraph, by affirming that:

1. the crypto-Khazarian Javier Milei will transform Argentina into the Texas of Latin America thanks to the flourishing shale gas reserves of Vaca Muerta [7].

2. Argentine lithium will propel Argentina into the stratosphere [8];

3. By challenging China, the dysfunctional Milei lays the foundations for a free market revolution [9].

The geofinancial hallucinations of the globalists are today refractory to geopolitical reality. Perhaps because of its economic focus, The Economist glosses over three nodal dates which mark the fall, not to say the collapse, of the now superseded globalist financial order:

1. the announcement about the future made by Russian President Putin at the 2007 Munich Security Conference [10];

2. the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, which the Anglosphere tried to pin on China [11];

3. NATO’s humiliating defeat in Ukraine.

In my opinion, the November 5 election will decide whether Biden continues his fruitless, demographically hemorrhaging war against Russia or whether Trump opts for selective regional isolation and holistic reconstruction of the United States.