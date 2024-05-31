We publish Voltaire, International Newsletter every week, summarizing the facts and arguments of each side. We started in the summer of 2022 and have gradually built up a team of specialists covering the entire world.

Although still perfectible, this newsletter is already unmatched.

This wealth of information is only accessible by subscription:

– Yearly subscription: €150

– Monthly subscription: €15

By subscribing you not only receive in-depth information, but you also support our action.

You will receive an email every Friday with a link allowing you to download Voltaire, International Newsletter in PDF.

Contents of N°89

EDITORIAL

• 1313 Will NATO member states individually or collectively go to war against Russia?

AMERICAS

• 1314 In 1983, a Canadian Nazi awarded an honorary degree to the future King Charles III

• 1315 Congress diverts part of semiconductor industry plan to Pentagon

• 1316 Donald Trump pledges to withdraw the United States from Ukraine

• 1317 Chuck Schumer denounces Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the United States

• 1318 House of Representatives Releases Hunter Biden Case Documents

• 1319 Pentagon claims that Russia has installed weapons in space against allied satellites

• 1320 China Report on Human Rights in the United States

EUROPE

• 1321 Boris Johnson receives a delegation from the Azov regiment

• 1322 Rishi Sunak proposes to reinstate compulsory military service

• 1323 France prepares to adopt a law prohibiting extra-European political influence

• 1324 French public broadcasting is not neutral

• 1325 Belgium, Spain and Portugal sign security agreements with Ukraine

• 1326 Rapprochement of the French and German points of view

• 1327 Annalena Baerbock heckled over her pro-Israel policies

• 1328 Denmark and the recognition of the State of Palestine

• 1329 According to Radosław Sikorski, the Pentagon planned to retaliate against the use of tactical nuclear bombs in Ukraine

• 1330 Investigation into Robert Fico’s assassination attempt points to the involvement of a group of people

• 1331 According to Viktor Orbán, European media and politicians are preparing their public opinion for a war against Russia

• 1332 European Union tries to circumvent Hungarian sovereignty

• 1333 The European Union and the United Nations

• 1334 The European Council consults Arab States

• 1335 Europeans are becoming less and less supportive of the EU, according to Allianz

• 1336 Norway closes its borders to Russian tourists

• 1337 Georgia finally adopts the Foreign Interference Law

• 1338 Armenian ultra-nationalists against Soros’ man

• 1339 Belarus suspends the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

• 1340 Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of burning Ukrainian books

• 1341 NATO still fails to use its guided munitions in areas covered by Russian EW

• 1342 The Ukrainian army announces that it has already signed the dispatch of French instructors

• 1343 Ukraine attacks an element of Russian nuclear defense

• 1344 Ukraine uses authorized and unauthorized chemical weapons

• 1345 Ukrainian Unit N°110 would perform medical experiments on living Russian prisoners

• 1346 Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s revelations cast a disturbing light on the privatization of Soviet public goods

• 1347 Vladimir Putin wants his country to maintain its technological lead in armaments

• 1348 According to Moscow, the only purpose of the Conference on the "Ukrainian Peace Formula" is to legitimize the unelected President Volodymyr Zelensky

• 1349 The FSB claims that the attack on the Crocus City Hall was organized by the Ukrainian services

• 1350 Ukrainian peace proposal by China and Brazil

AFRICA

• 1351 China supports Egypt

• 1352 Washington dissuades Tunis from allying with Moscow

• 1353 Daesh encroaches on al-Qaeda in the Horn of Africa

• 1354 Kenya recognized as a "major non-NATO ally"

• 1355 Chadian Prime Minister Succès Masra resigns

ASIA

• 1356 Israel takes retaliatory measures against Spain

• 1357 Israel Katz accuses Ali Khamenei and Yahya Sinwar of wanting to eliminate the Israelis and Pedro Sánchez of being their accomplice

• 1358 IDF investigates 70 alleged violations of the laws of war

• 1359 IDF appoints a commission to supervise military prisons

• 1360 Attack on UNRWA camp in Rafah

• 1361 Omnipresence of Israeli military censorship

• 1362 A Commission of Inquiry into the Hidden Origin of the October 7 Attack and the Equivocal IDF Response

• 1363 Benny Gantz reportedly makes a secret pact with the Haredim against Benjamin Netanyahu

• 1364 Mossad tried to blackmail and turn over ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda

• 1365 Human toll of Operation Iron Sword

• 1366 Palestine is supported by China at the UN

• 1367 Hassan Nasrallah promises surprises to Israel

• 1368 EU renews unilateral coercive measures against Syria

• 1369 Saudi Arabia reopens its embassy in Damascus

• 1370 Iran exports 3.6 million barrels of oil per day

• 1371 The International North-South Transport Corridor (NSTC) could cross Afghanistan

• 1372 Sheikh Hasina denounces US entry into the Bay of Bengal

• 1373 North Korea fails to launch a second spy satellite

• 1374 Sino-Japanese-South Korean summit

• 1375 China offers to mediate in the Red Sea conflict

• 1376 PLA simulates capture of Taiwan

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 1377 The United Nations General Assembly establishes a world day to commemorate the Srebrenica genocide

• 1378 The International Court of Justice orders Israel to withdraw from Rafah

• 1379 NGOs call on the ICC to prosecute Ursula von der Leyen for "complicity in war crimes"

• 1380 SCO resists the "three forces" set in motion by the "collective West"

• 1381 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum