How avoid war

“We would like to avoid war – that is the most important thing!”. About the difficulties of overcoming prejudices, Interview with Pyotr Olegovich Tolstoy / “There is no sovereignty and no resistance without identity”. Supplement to the conference in Belgrade from the end of March 2019, by Fulvio Grimaldi / Military expenditure at its highest level / Protection of free will formation in direct democracy. Federal Supreme Court repeals a federal vote for the first time, by Marianne Wüthrich / An extraordinary Federal Supreme Court decision A discussion with Rainer J. Schweizer / The crux of the black and grey lists… recently also in the EU, by Werner Wüthrich / Cultural depravity – the core problem of mass shootings, by Bob Barr / Not a single problem is solved by marginalising the Germans as right-wing. Many questions arise based on the study of the political centre commissioned by the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, by Karl Müller / Germany faces the social question again. The high price of global economic disorder, by Werner Voss / VW under US control, by Eberhard Hamer / One for all – My life as a sheepherder. A book by Ruth Häckh, by Margrit Burch.
