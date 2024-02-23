To understand what is happening in the world, you need a variety of sources. You can’t settle for the big three conformist news agencies AFP, AP and Reuters. You should listen to different opinions and confront contradictory arguments.

This diversity is all the more essential as the Gaza massacre is presented to us in an unambiguous manner; as we do not perceive the division of Hamas between the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of the Palestinian Resistance nor that of Israel between nationalists and supporters of Jewish supremacism; As Iran enters the war, the reactions of the majority of the world are hidden from us.

To help you understand, we publish Voltaire, International Newsletter every week, summarizing the facts and arguments of each side. We started in the summer of 2022 and have gradually built up a team of specialists covering the entire world.

Although still perfectible, this newsletter is already unmatched.

This wealth of information is only accessible by subscription:

– Yearly subscription: €150

– Monthly subscription: €15

By subscribing you not only receive in-depth information, but you also support our action.

You will receive an email every Friday with a link allowing you to download Voltaire, International Newsletter in PDF.

Contents of N°75 - February 23, 2024

EDITORIAL

• 0458 Ukraine at the heart of the Munich Security Conference

AMERICAS

• 0459 Part of the U.S. ruling class plans to back down

• 0460 House of Representatives votes to starve Syrians

• 0461 Pentagon prepares to deliver new weapons to Israel despite White House denouncing possible Rafah operation

• 0462 State Department Has No Confirmation of Rape of Palestinian Women and Girls

• 0463 Admiral Samuel Paparo warns of problems in military logistics

• 0464 The U.S. is no longer the world leader in innovation

• 0465 U.S. weapons deteriorate in military warehouses

• 0466 Continuation of the investigation into the Bidens

• 0467 Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva condemns both Israel and Hamas

• 0468 Javier Milei sells Argentine lithium to Israel

EUROPE

• 0469 London makes fun of Parthenon frieze

• 0470 Prince William visits the West Bank again

• 0471 France signs defense treaty with Ukraine

• 0472 France censors 20 Telegram channels

• 0473 Germany signs defense treaty with Ukraine

• 0474 Italy to transfer asylum seekers to Albania to await status

• 0475 Olaf Scholz obstructed Ursula von der Leyen’s appointment to NATO

• 0476 According to Vladimir Putin, Germany opposes the supply of Russian Gas to its industries

• 0477 The Holy See opposes the co-management of German bishoprics

• 0478 The U.S. is trying to control all publications about it around the world

• 0479 The EU’s double standards against Poland

• 0480 Polish farmers block Ukrainian border

• 0481 Robert Fico opposes Ukraine’s entry into NATO

• 0482 Serbia will not apply EU ’sanctions’ against Russia

• 0483 Azerbaijani-Armenian Agreement for a Peace Treaty

• 0484 NATO reportedly controls possible Ukrainian missile launches on Russia

• 0485 Belarus condemns Western attempts at ’color revolution’

• 0486 Russia liberates Avdeyevka

• 0487 Vladimir Putin clarifies the importance of the Ukrainian conflict for Russia

• 0488 Russia repeals permission granted to English fishermen in the Barents Sea

• 0489 Russia could redefine its continental shelf

• 0490 Death of Alexei Navalny

• 0491 The Kremlin and the death of Alexei Navalny

• 0492 Nativ director arrested at Moscow airport

• 0493 British Council reportedly serves as cover for MI6 in Ukraine

• 0494 Radio Free Europe banned in Russia

AFRICA

• 0495 Release of Hisham Kassem

• 0496 Turkey revokes Mahmud Huseyin’s Turkish citizenship

• 0497 Rached Ghannouchi on hunger strike in solidarity with other Islamists

• 0498 Confusion over Senegalese presidential election

• 0499 Mamadi Doumbouya dismisses his government

• 0500 Sudanese refugees at risk of starvation

• 0501 Russia ready to help Comoros regain sovereignty over Mayotte

ASIA

• 0502 Benny Gantz sets conditions for Rafah operation

• 0503 Bezalel Smotrich considers hostage fate less important than Hamas’ control

• 0504 Miki Zohar supports ground incursion into Rafah

• 0505 Testimony of IDF looting

• 0506 Isaac Herzog justifies bans on gatherings during Ramadan

• 0507 Mahmoud Abbas denounces US veto

• 0508 Where are Yahya and Mohammed Sinwar?

• 0509 On October 7, Hamas reportedly missed Shikma prison

• 0510 Nagib Mikati appoints new Chief of Staff

• 0511 Nissan breaks into and searches Carlos Ghosn’s Beirut residence

• 0512 Production of Lebanese hydrocarbons postponed

• 0513 UAE sues Muslim Brotherhood

• 0514 New Iranian Weapons

• 0515 Israel sabotages gas distribution in Iran

• 0516 The Taliban still not recognized by the UN

• 0517 Thaksin Shinawatra released

• 0518 Kim Yo-jong and Japan

• 0519 South Korea censors pro-North Korea channels

• 0520 China is not arming Ukraine, but selling it dual-use goods

• 0521 Opposition files Motion of No Confidence Against ’Moon Sect’ Funded Minister

OCEANIA

• 0522 Australia calls for Julian Assange to be released

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 0523 Heated clashes at the United Nations over the interpretation of the Charter

• 0524 U.S. veto at the Security Council and squabbles with China

• 0525 First ICJ hearings on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation

• 0526 The ICJ and the Capture of Rafah

• 0527 WFP suspends food aid to northern Gaza