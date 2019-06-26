1— Official Documents

Australia

Syria : Australian military operations, Research paper, Parliament of Australia, September 20th, 2017.

’Islamic State’ in a zone of conflicts within conflicts, Research paper, Parliament of Australia, October 14th, 2016.

The Islamic Caliphate and Australia, Research paper, Parliament of Australia, July 25th, 2014.

International responses to the Syrian uprising : March 2011-June 2012, Research paper, Parliament of Australia, July13th, 2012.

Libya and the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1973, Research paper, Parliament of Australia, March 24th, 2011.

France

Rapport sur les moyens mis en œuvre par l’État pour lutter contre le terrorisme depuis le 7 janvier 2015, Georges Fenech & Sébasten Pietrasanta, Commission d’enquête, Assemblée nationale, Juillet 2016.

Rapport d’information sur le Liban, Axel Poniatowski & Benoît Hamon, Mission d’information, Assemblée nationale, Juin 2016.

Rapport d’information sur les moyens de Daech, Kader Arif & Jean-Frédéric Poisson, Mission d’information, Assemblée nationale, Juin 2016.

Rapport d’information sur la Libye, Nicole Ameline, Philippe Baumel, Jean Glavany, Mission d’information, Assemblée nationale, Novembre 2015.

Question(s) d’Orient(s), Les Carnets du CAPS, Centre d’analyse, de prévision et de stratégie, Ministère des Affaires étrangères, Été 2015.

Filières « djihadistes » : pour une réponse globale et sans faiblesse, Jean-Pierre Sueur, Commission d’enquête, Sénat, Avril 2015.

Rapport d’information sur le Proche-Orient, Jean-Luc Reitzer & Odile Saugues, Mission d’information, Assemblée nationale, Mars 2015.

Rapport d’information sur les révolutions arabes, Jacques Myard & Jean Glavany, Mission d’information, Assemblée nationale, Novembre 2013.

Germany

Fundamental Attitudes of the Russian Political Elite : Law, Truth, Public Welfare and Violence, Susan Stewart, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, June 2017.

Syria’s Sectarian Quandary, Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, April 2017.

Syria´s Uneasy Bedfellows : Perpetuation of Conflict Serves Radicals, Prospect for Compromise Increases Moderation, Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Heiko Wimmen, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, December 2016.

Syria after the Russian Intervention, Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, March 2016.

The Return of the Kurdish Question, Günter Seufert, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, August 2015.

Sieges and Ceasefires in Syria’s Civil War, Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, May 2015.

Erdoğan’s “New Turkey”, Günter Seufert, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, October 2014.

The New “Lions of Syria”, Guido Steinberg, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, April 2014.

Divisive Rule : Sectarianism and Power Maintenance in the Arab Spring : Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria, Heiko Wimmen, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, March 2014.

Syrian Muslim Brotherhood Still a Crucial Actor, Petra Becker, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, October 2013.

Syria’s Business Elite, Samer Abboud, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, August 2013.

Losing the Syrian Grassroots : Local Governance Structures Urgently Need Support, Doreen Khoury, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, February 2013. Civil War in Syria, Muriel Asseburg, Heiko Wimmen, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, December 2012.

The Day After Project : Supporting a democratic transition in Syria, The Day After, 2012.

Crisis in Syria : Possibilities and Limits of Military Intervention, Markus Kaim, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, March 2012.

The Violent Power Struggle in Syria, Muriel Asseburg, Heiko Wimmen, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, March 2012.

United Kingdom

The Middle East : Time for New Realism and Government Response, Foreign Affairs Committee, House of Commons, May 2017.

‘Political Islam’, and the Muslim Brotherhood Review and Government Response, Foreign Affairs Committee, House of Commons, November 2016.

Libya : Examination of intervention and collapse and the UK’s future policy options and Government Response, Foreign Affairs Committee, House of Commons, September 2016.

The UK’s role in the war against ISIL following the Cessation of Hostilities in Syria, and Government Response, Foreign Affairs Committee, House of Commons, March 2016.

The extension of offensive British military operations to Syria, and Government Response, Foreign Affairs Committee, House of Commons, November 2015.

British foreign policy and the ’Arab Spring’ : follow-up, and Government Response, Foreign Affairs Committee, House of Commons, March 2015.

UK Government policy on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and Government Response, Foreign Affairs Committee, House of Commons, January 2015.

Iran, the Nuclear Negotiations and Relations with the UK, Ben Smith, Research Papers, House of Commons, December 2014.

ISIS : The Military Response in Iraq and Syria, Louisa Brooke-Holland & Claire Mills, Research Papers, UK House of Commons, October 2014.

Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) and the Takeover of Mosul, Ben Smith, Louisa Brook-Holland, Rob Page, Research Papers, House of Commons, June 2014.

Election Against a Background of Violence in Syria, Ben Smith, Research Papers, House of Commons, June 2014.

The UK’s response to extremism and instability in North and West Africa, and Government Response, Foreign Affairs Committee, House of Commons, March 2014.

The Deal with Iran, Idir Ouahes, Ben Smith, Research Papers, House of Commons, December 2013.

The UK’s relations with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and Governement Response, Foreign Affairs Committee, House of Commons, November 2013.

US Government and Congress Response to Syria, Vaughne Miller, Research Papers, House of Commons, September 2013.

The Kurds : New Perspectives ?, Ben Smith, Research Papers, House of Commons, August 2013.

Sanctions on Syria : Existing EU/UK Measures, Ben Smith, Research Papers, House of Commons, August 2013.

Intervention in Syria, Ben Smith, Research Papers, House of Commons, August 2013.

Syria : The Legality of Arming the Rebels after the Lifting of the EU Arms Embargo, Ben Smith, Arabella Lang, Research Papers, House of Commons, June 2013.

Military Forces in Syria and the Rise of the Jihadis, Ben Smith, Research Papers, House of Commons, April 2013.

British foreign policy and the "Arab Spring" and Governement Response, Foreign Affairs Committee, House of Commons, July 2012.

In Brief : Arab Uprisings 2011, Arab Uprisings : An Update, Ben Smith, Research Papers, House of Commons, June 2011 & August 2012.

Syria : No End in Sight ?, Ben Smith, Research Papers, House of Commons, August 2012.

Military Operations in Libya, Claire Taylor, Research Papers, House of Commons, Octobre 2011.

Unrest Spreads to Syria, Ben Smith, Research Papers, House of Commons, June 2011.

UK Relations with Libya, Ben Smith, Research Papers, House of Commons, March 2011.

Qatar 2011, Ben Smith, Research Papers, House of Commons, January 2011.

The British-Syrian Relationship On the Psychiatrist’s Couch, Nicholas Beecroft, Defence Academy of the United Kingdom, 2005.

United Nations

Letters from the United States to Security Council Committee established pursuant to Resolution 1970 (2011) concerning the Libyan Arab Jamahiriya. Ref. : S/AC.52/2011/NOTE.93 and S/AC.52/2011/COMM.153

Russian Intelligence Reports Dealing with ISIS. Ref. S/2016/94, S/2016/143 and S/2016/224 (Turkey answer), S/2016/262 and S/2016/337 (Turkey answer), S/2016/298 and S/2016/425 (Turkey answer), S/2016/457. Comittee from the Security Council Reports Dealing with ISIS S/2015/976, S/2016/92, S/2016/501, S/2016/830.

“Draft Geneva Communique Implementation Framework”, “Confidence Building Measures”, “Essential Principles”, “Representativness and Inclusivity”, “The Preparatory Phase”, “The Transitional Governing Body”, “The Joint Military Council and Ceasefire Bodies”, “The Invitation to the International Community to Help Combat Terrorist Organizations”, “The Syrian National Council and Legislative Powers during the Transition”, “Transitional Justice”, “Local Governance”, “Preservation and Reform of State Institutions”, “Explanatory Memorandum”, “Key Principles revealed during Consultations with Syrian Stake-holders”, “Thematic Groups”, United Nations Department of Political Affairs (DPA), 2012-2014 (unpublished).

“Parameters and Principles of UN assistance in Syria”, Jeffrey D. Feltman, United Nations Department of Political Affairs (DPA), 2017.

United States of America

Syria After the Missile Strikes : Policy Options, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, April 27, 2017.

Defeating Terrorism in Syria : A New Way Forward, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, February 14, 2017.

The Future of Counter-Terrorism Strategy, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, December 1, 2016.

Regional Impact of the Syria Conflict : Syria, Turkey and Iraq, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senate, September 29, 2016.

From Iraq and Syria to Libya and Beyond : The Evolving ISIL Threat, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, February 10, 2016.

U.S. Policy After Russia’s Escalation in Syria, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, November 4, 2015.

US Counterterrorism Efforts in Syria : A Winning Strategy ?, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, September 29, 2015.

The Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act : State Department’s Non-Compliance, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, June 17, 2015.

The regional impact of U.S. policy toward Iraq and Syria, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, April 30, 2015.

The fight against ISIS : building the coalition and ensuring military effectiveness, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senate, February 25, 2015.

Authorization For The Use of Military Force Against ISIL, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senate, December 9, 2014.

Qatar : Background and US Relations, Christopher M. Blanchard, Congressional Research Service, November 2014.

United States Strategy To Defeat The Islamic State In Iraq and the Levant, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senate, September 17, 2014.

Armed Conflict in Syria : Overview and US Response, Christopher M. Blanchard, Carla E. Humud, Mary Beth D. Nikitin, Congressional Research Service, September 2014.

Turkey : Background and US Relations, Jim Zanotti, Congressional Research Service, August 2014.

Iran Sanctions, Kenneth Katzman, Congressional Research Service, August 2014.

Iraq Crisis and US Policy, Kenneth Katzman, Carla E Humud, Christopher M Blanchard, Rhoda Margesson, Alex Tiersky, Congressional Research Service, July 2014.

Egypt : Background and US Relations, Jeremy M. Sharp, Congressional Research Service, June 2014.

Iran : US Concerns and Policy Responses, Kenneth Katzman, Congressional Research Service, June 2014.

Syria Spillover : The Growing Threat of Terrorism and Sectarianism in the Middle East and Ukraine Update, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senate, March 6, 2014.

Lebanon : Background and US Policy, Christopher M. Blanchard, Congressional Research Service, February 2014.

Terrorist Groups in Syria, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, November 20, 2013.

Syria, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senate, October 31, 2013.

Syria’s Chemical Weapons : Issues for Congress, Mary Beth D. Nikitin, Paul K. Kerr, Andrew Feickert, Congressional Research Service, September 2013.

Armed Conflict in Syria : US and International Response, Jeremy M. Sharp, Christopher M. Blanchard, Congressional Research Service, September 2013.

Syria : weighing the Obama administration’s response, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, September 4, 2013.

Possible US Intervention in Syria : Issues for Congress, Jeremy M. Sharp, Christopher M. Blanchard, Congressional Research Service, September 2013.

Crisis in Egypt, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senate, July 25, 2013.

Religious minorities in Syria : caught in the middle, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, June 25, 2013.

A crisis mismanaged : Obama’s failed Syria policy, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, June 5, 2013.

The United States and Europe : Responding to Change in the Middle East and North Africa, Kristin Archick, Derek E. Mix, Congressional Research Service, June 2013.

Syria’s Chemical Weapons, Mary Beth Nikitin, Andrew Feickert, Paul K. Kerr, Congressional Research Service, May 2013.

Breaking the Iran, North Korea and Syria nexus, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, April 11, 2013.

Crisis in Syria : the US response, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, March 20, 2013.

Next Steps in Syria, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senate, August 1, 2012.

Assessing the situation in Libya, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senate, May 12, 2012.

Syria : Unrest and US Policy, Jeremy M. Sharp & Christopher M. Blanchard, Congressional Research Service, May 2012.

Syria : US Policy Options, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senate, April 19, 2012.

Syria : the crisis and its implications, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senate, March 1, 2012.

Egypt at a crossroads, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, February 16, 2012.

Reflections on the revolution in Egypt (2 parts), Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, February 15 & June 20, 2012.

Political Transition in Tunisia, Alexis Arieff, Congressional Research Service, December 2011.

Confronting Damascus : US Policy toward the evolving situation in Syria (2 parts), Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, December 14, 2011 & April 25, 2012.

Persian Gulf, Loren Yager, Congressional Research Service, November 2011. US Policy in Syria, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senate, November 9, 2011.

Libya : Unrest and US Policy, Christopher M. Blanchard, Congressional Research Service, September 2011.

Iran and Syria : Next Steps (2 parts), Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, June 23 & October 14, 2011.

Shfiting Sands : Political Transitions in the Middle-East (2 parts), Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, April 13 & May 5, 2011.

Perspectives on the crisis in Libya, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senate, April 6, 2011.

Operation Odyssey Dawn (Libya), Jeremiah Gertler, Congressional Research Service, March 2011.

Assessing the situation in Libya, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senate, March 31, 2011.

Libya : Defining US National Security Interests, Hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, March 31, 2011.

Libya : Background and US Relations, Christopher M Blanchard, Jim Zanotti, Congressional Research Service, February 2011.

Tunisia : Recent Developments and Policy Issues, Alexis Arieff, Congressional Research Service, January 2011.

Handbook for the Egyptian Revolution, Albert Einstein Institution, 2011.

Hezbollah : Background and Issues for Congress, Casey L. Addis & Christopher M. Blanchard, Congressional Research Service, October 2010.

US Security Assistance to Lebanon, Casey L. Addis, Congressional Research Service, September 2010.

The Iraq Study Group Report, James A. Baker, III, Lee H. Hamilton, Lawrence S. Eagleburger, Vernon E. Jordan, Jr., Edwin Meese III, Sandra Day O’Connor, Leon E. Panetta, William J. Perry, Charles S. Robb, Alan K. Simpson, December 2006.

Disarming Libya : Weapons of Mass Destruction, Sharon A Squassoni, Congressional Research Service, September 2006.

2— Themes

Arab spring

The International Politics of the Arab Spring : Popular Unrest and Foreign Policy, Robert Mason, Palgrave Macmillan, 2014.

Routledge Handbook of the Arab Spring : Rethinking Democratization, Larbi Sadiki, Routledge, 2014.

Arab Spring, Libyan Winter, Vijay Prashad, AK Press, 2012.

Arms Trafficking

United States Budgetary Costs of Post-9/11 Wars Through FY2018 : A Summary of the $5.6 Trillion in Costs for the US Wars in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan, and Post-9/11 Veterans Care and Homeland Security, Neta C. Crawford, Brown University, November 2017.

“Heikle Fracht aus Ramstein”, “Millionen Schuss Munition für Kalaschnikows”, Frederik Obermaier & Paul-Anton Krüger, Süddeutsche Zeitung, 12. & 20. September 2017.

“350 diplomatic flights carry weapons for terrorists”, Dilyana Gaytandzhieva, Trud, July 2, 2017.

“US arms shipment to Syrian rebels detailed”, Jeremy Binnie & Neil Gibson, Jane’s, April 7th, 2016.

“Where will the Ukrainian bombs explode ?”, by Andrey Fomin, Oriental Review, December 2015.

“War Gains : Bulgarian Arms Add Fuel to Middle East Conflicts”, Maria Petkova, Balkan Investigative Reporting Network, December 21, 2015.

“Qatar and Ukraine come to deliver Pechora-2D to ISIS”, by Andrey Fomin, Oriental Review, November 2015.

“TAJNA LETOVA JORDANSKIH AVIONA S PLESA Sirijski pobunjenici dobivaju oružje preko Zagreba !”, Krešimir Žabec, Jutarnji list, 23 veljača 2013. « - TRANSFER HRVATSKOG ORUŽJA POBUNJENICIMA U SIRIJI Sve je dogovoreno prošlog ljeta u Washingtonu ! », Krešimir Žabec, Jutarnji list, 26 veljača 2013. - “VIDEO : JUTARNJI OTKRIVA U 4 mjeseca za Siriju sa zagrebačkog aerodroma Pleso otišlo 75 aviona sa 3000 tona oružja !”, Krešimir Žabec, Jutarnji list, 7 ožujak 2013.

“PUT KROZ ASADOVU SIRIJU Nevjerojatna priča o državi sravnjenoj sa zemljom i njezinim uništenim ljudima : ’Živote su nam ukrali, snove ubili...’”, Antonija Handabaka, Jutarnji list, 9 ožujak 2013.

Chemical Weapons

Possible Implications of Faulty US Technical Intelligence in the Damascus Nerve Agent Attack of August 21, 2013, Richard Lloyd & Theodore A. Postol, MIT, January 14, 2014.

About the Nerve Agent Attack in Khan Shaykhun, Syria (April13,2017), Theodore Postol, MIT, April 13, 2017.

Muslim Brotherhood and Jihadist Groups

The Master Plan : ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and the Jihadi Strategy for Final Victory, Brian H. Fishman, Yale University Press, 2016.

ISIS is US : The Shocking Truth Behind the Army of Terror, Wayne Madsen, Progressive Press, 2015.

The Muslim Brotherhood - The Organization and Policies of a Global Islamist Movement, Barry Rubin & Co, Palgrave Macmillan, 2015.

Foreign Fighters in Syria, Richard Barrett, The Soufan Group, 2014.

The Islamic State, Richard Barrett, The Soufan Group, 2014.

The Muslim Brotherhood : From Opposition to Power, Alison Pargeter, Saqi, 2013.

The Inevitable Caliphate ? : A History of the Struggle for Global Islamic Union, 1924 to the Present, Reza Pankhurst, Oxford University Press, 2013.

Classified Woman. The Sibel Edmonds Story : A Memoir ; The Lone Gladio, Sibel Edmonds.

A Mosque in Munich : Nazis, the CIA, and the Rise of the Muslim Brotherhood in the West, Ian Johnson, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2010.

Architect of Global Jihad : The Life of Al Qaeda Strategist Abu Mus’ab Al-Suri, Brynjar Lia, Columbia University Press, 2009.

The Management of Savagery : The Most Critical Stage Through Which the Umma Will Pass, Abu Bakr Naji, 2005. English version translated by William McCants, Harvard University, 2006.

Wie der Dschihad nach Europa kam, Jürgen Elsässer, Niederoesterr Pressehaus, 2005.

Al-Qaida’s Jihad in Europe : The Afghan-Bosnian Network, Evan Kohlmann, Berg, 2004.

Political islam

Revival of Political Islam in the Aftermath of the Arab Uprisings : Implications for the Region and Beyond, Mohammed El-Katiri, Strategic Studies Institute of the US Army War College (SSI), July 2014.

Islamism and Security in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Leslie S. Lebl, Strategic Studies Institute of the US Army War College (SSI), May 2014.

Reforming the Muslim Brotherhood, Ed Husain, Council on Foreign Relations, October 2013.

Arab Spring, Turkish "Summer" ? The Trajectory of a Pro-Western "Moderate Islam", Kees van der Pijl, Norwegian Peacebuilding Resource Centre, November 2012.

A Tyranny of the Majority ?, Moataz El Fegiery, FRIDE, October 2012.

Political Islam : A Critical Reader, Frédéric Volpi, Routledge, 2011.

Political Islam and European Foreign Policy, Samir Amghar, Talal Atrissi, Senem Aydin, Amel Boubekeur, Ruşen Çakir, Salah Eddine Jorshi, Salam Kawakibi, Emad el-Din Shahin, Robert Springborg, Nathalie Tocci, Centre for European Policy Studies, 2007.

Terrorism

• Journals

CTC Sentinel (ten issues per year), Combating Terrorism Center, United States Military Academy West Point.

Counter Terrorist Trends and Analysis, S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

Journal of Terrorism Research (three issues per year), Handa Centre for the - Study of Terrorism and Political Violence, University of St Andrews. Perspectives on Terrorism (six issues by year), Terrorist Research Initiative, University of Leiden.

• Reports

Antiquities Destruction and Illicit Sales as Sources of ISIS Funding and Propaganda, W. Andrew Terrill, Letort Papers, Strategic Studies Institute of the US Army War College (SSI), April 2017.

The Al-Qaeda Organization and the Islamic State Organization : History, Doctrine, Modus Operandi, and U.S. Policy to Degrade and Defeat Terrorism Conducted in the Name of Sunni Islam, Paul Kamolnick, Strategic Studies Institute of the US Army War College (SSI), February 2017.

Then and Now : Comparing the Flow of Foreign Fighters to AQI and the Islamic State, Brian Dodwell & Daniel Milton & Don Rassler, Combating Terrorism Center, December 2016.

From Cradle to Grave : The Lifecycle of Foreign Fighters in Iraq and Syria, Arie Perliger & Daniel Milton, Combating Terrorism Center, November 2016.

Financial Futures of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. Findings from a RAND Corporation Workshop, Colin P. Clarke, Kimberly Jackson, Patrick B. Johnston, Eric Robinson, Howard J. Shatz, Rand Corporation, June 2016.

The Caliphate’s Global Workforce : An Inside Look at the Islamic State’s Foreign Fighter Paper Trail, Brian Dodwell & Daniel Milton & Don Rassler, Combating Terrorism Center, April 2016.

Competing Visions for Syria and Iraq : The Myths of an Anti-ISIS Grand Coalition, Frederick W Kagan, Kimberly Kagan, Jennifer Cafarella, Harleen Gambhir, Christopher Kozak Hugo Spaulding, Katherine Zimmerman, Institute for the Study of War, January 2016.

Foundations of the Islamic State. Management, Money, and Terror in Iraq, 2005–2010, Patrick B. Johnston, Jacob N. Shapiro, Howard J. Shatz, Benjamin Bahney, Danielle F. Jung, Patrick Ryan, Jonathan Wallace, Rand Corporation, 2016.

The French War on Al Qa’ida in Africa, Christopher S. Chivvis, Cambridge University Press, 2016.

The Islamic State We Knew. Insights Before the Resurgence and Their Implications, Howard J. Shatz, Erin-Elizabeth Johnson, Rand Corporation, September 2015.

There and Back : Trajectories of North African Foreign Fighters in Syria, Hasnaa El-Jamali & Laurent Vinatier, Small Arms Survey, July 2015.

Syria Calling : Radicalisation in Central Asia, International Crisis Group, January 2015.

Eurojihad. Patterns of Islamist Radicalization and Terrorism in Europe, Angel Rabasa, Cheryl Benard, Cambridge University Press, January 2015.

Managing a Transnational Insurgency : The Islamic State of Iraqʹs “Paper Trail,” 2005‐2010, Danielle F Jung, Pat Ryan, Jacob N Shapiro, Jon Wallace, Combating Terrorism Center, December 2014.

The Group That Calls Itself a State : Understanding the Evolution and Challenges of the Islamic State, Muhammad al-‘Ubaydi, Nelly Lahoud, Daniel Milton, Bryan Price, Combating Terrorism Center, December 2014.

The Inseperable Twins : Diaspora Shishan and Chechen Muwahhidun & Jihadis in al-Sham, John R. Haines, Foreign Policy Research Institute, November 2014.

The Resurgence of al-Qaeda in Syria and Iraq, Azeem Ibrahim, Strategic Studies Institute of the US Army War College (SSI), May 2014.

Jihadi Discourse in the Wake of the Arab Spring, Nelly Lahoud, Muhammad al-‘Ubaydi, Combating Terrorism Center, December 2013.

Routledge Handbook of Political Islam, Shahram Akbarzadeh, Routledge, 2012.

Al-Qa’ida’s Foreign Fighters in Iraq : A First Look at the Sinjar Records, Joseph Felter, Brian Fishman, Combating Terrorism Center, December 2007.

Jihadi After Action Report : Syria, Stephen Ulph, Combating Terrorism Center, November 2006.

UK support to jihad

Secret Affairs : Britain’s Collusion With Radical Islam, Mark Curtis, Profile Books, 2011.

When progressives threat with reactionaries. The British State flirtation wih radical Islamism, Martin Bright, Policy Exchange, 2004.

Warfare

Defence Industries in Arab States : Players and Strategies, Florence Gaub & Zoe Stanley-Lockman, European Union Institute for Security Studies, March 2017.

The Remote Warfare Digest, Chris Abbott, Steve Hathorn, Scott Hickie, Oxford Research Group, November 2016.

3— Pays

Egypt

Can Egypt Lead the Arab World Again ? Assessing Opportunities and Challenges for U.S. Policy, Gregory Aftandilian, Strategic Studies Institute of the US Army War College (SSI), May 2017.

Arab Fall : How the Muslim Brotherhood Won and Lost Egypt in 891 Days, Eric Trager, Georgetown University Press, 2016.

The International Dimensions of Democratization in Egypt : The Limits of Externally-Induced Change, Gamal M. Selim, Springer, 2015.

Assessing Egyptian Public Support for Security Crackdowns in the Sinai, Gregory Aftandilian, Strategic Studies Institute of the US Army War College (SSI), February 2015.

Egypt’s New Regime and the Future of the US- Egyptian Strategic Relationship, Gregory Aftandilian, Strategic Studies Institute of the US Army War College (SSI), April 2013.

Egypt’s Islamist President : What Lies Ahead ?, Anthony Bubalo, Lowy Institute for International Policy, July 2012.

Who’s Who in the New Egypt ?, Jacob Høigilt, Norwegian Peacebuilding Resource Centre, February 2011.

The Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood : Islamist Participation in a Closing Political Environment, Amr Hamzawy & Nathan J. Brown, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, May 2010.

The Muslim Brothers in Egypt : The driving force behind a muslim dictatorship, Julien Duval-Leroy, Research Institute for European and American Studies, October 2007.

Iran

Iran and its Path-Dependent Military Doctrine, Air University, 2016.

Saudi Arabia and Iran : Friends or Foes ?, Banafsheh Keynoush, Palgrave Macmillan, 2016.

From Frozen Ties to Strategic Engagement : US-Iran Relationship in 2030, Roman Muzalevsky, SSI, Strategic Studies Institute of the US Army War College (SSI), May 2015.

Prospects for Iran’s New Direction, Letort Papers, Strategic Studies Institute of the US Army War College (SSI), February 2015.

Assessing the European Union’s Sanctions Policy : Iran as a Case Study, Dina Esfandiary, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, December 2013.

Iran and the Arab Spring : Between Expectations and Disillusion, Henner Fürtig, German Institute of Global and Area Studies, November 2013.

The Rising Power of Iran in the Middle East, Evangelos Venetis, Hellenic Foundation for Defence and Foreign Policy, July 2011.

Iraq

Limited Accountability : A Transparency Audit of the Anti-ISIL Coalition, Oxford Research Group, December 2016.

Israel and Iraqi Kurds in a Transforming Middle East, Aldo Liga, Istituto Affari Internazionali, December 2016.

Kurdistan’s Politicized Society Confronts a Sultanistic System, Kawa Hassan, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, August 2015.

Iraq’s Shia Warlords and Their Militias : Political and Security Challenges and Options, Norman Cigar, Strategic Studies Institute of the US Army War College (SSI), June 2015.

Iran’s Role in Iraq. Room for Cooperation ?, Alireza Nader, Rand Corporation, June 2015.

Arming Iraq’s Kurds : Fighting IS, Inviting Conflict, International Crisis Group, May 2015.

Strike from the Air : The First 100 Days of the Campaign against ISIL, Patricia Dias, Tobias Feakin, Ken Gleiman, Peter Jennings, Daniel Nichola, Simone Roworth, Benjamin Schreer, Mark Thomson, Australian Strategic Policy Institute, December 2014.

Turkey-Kurdish Regional Government Relations after the US Withdrawal from Iraq, Bill Park, Strategic Studies Institute of the US Army War College (SSI), March 2014.

GCC Relations with Post-War Iraq, Andrea Plebani, Ashraf Mohammed Kishk, Fatin Shabbar, Metodi Hadji Janev, Abderraouf El Ouazzani Taibi, Sanju Gupta, Degang Sun, Yacoob Abba Omar, Safa Mubgar, Gulf Research Center , 2014.

The Future of Kurdistan, Jacques Neriah, Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, August 2012.

Israel

• Journals

Strategic Assessment (four issues per year), Institute for National Security Studies.

Cyber, Intelligence, and Security former Military and Strategic Affairs (three issues per year), Institute for National Security Studies.

• Reports

Israel’s Interests and Options in Syria, Larry Hanauer, Rand Corporation, 2016.

Turkish-Israeli Rapprochement with NATO, Hasan Aygun, The NATO Defense College, June 2016.

Lebanon

Lebanon Poised at the Brink, Tine Gade, Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, October 2016.

Syrian Jihadists Signal Intent For Lebanon, Jennifer Cafarella, Institute for the Study of War, March 2015.

From War to Deterrence ? Israel-Hezbollah Conflict since 2006, Jean-Loup Samaan, Strategic Studies Institute of the US Army War College (SSI), May 2014.

« Un député libanais dirige le trafic d’armes vers la Syrie », New Orient News, 4 décembre 2012.

Can Lebanon Survive the Syrian Crisis ?, Paul Salem, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, December 2012.

« Кто убил Рафика Харири », Тьерри Мейсан, Однако, 29 ноября 2010.

Towards Lebanese National Reconciliation, Geneva Centre for the Democratic Control of Armed Forces, 2009.

Libya

After the Fall : Views from the Ground of International Military Intervention in Post-Gadhafi Libya, Remote Control Project, July 2017.

The Origins and Evolution of ISIS in Libya, Atlantic Council, June 2017.

Libya in the Arab Spring : From Revolution to Insecurity, Ramazan Erdağ, Palgrave Macmillan, 2017.

The 2011 Libyan Uprisings and the Struggle for the post-Qadhafi Future, Jason Pack, Palgrave Macmillan, 2015.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Libya : Reviewing Operation UNIFIED PROTECTOR, Florence Gaub, Letort Papers, Strategic Studies Institute of the US Army War College (SSI), June 2013.

The NATO Intervention in Libya : Lessons Learned From the Campaign, Kjell Engelbrekt & Marcus Mohlin & Charlotte Wagnsson, Routledge, 2013.

“Sarkozy manovra la rivolta libica”, Franco Bechis, Libero, 23 marzo 2011.

« Entretien du Lt-gal Charles Bouchard », Radio Canada, 31 octobre 2011 à 17h32.

« CIA recruits 1,500 from Mazar-e-Sharif to fight in Libya », Azhar Masood, The Nation (Pakistan), August 31, 2011.

Libya’s Foreign Policy, George Joffe & Emanuela Paoletti, German Marshall Fund of The United States (GMF), 2010.

US-Libyan Relations : An Analytic Compendium of US Policies, Laws and Regulations, Kenneth Katzman, Atlantic Council of the United States, 2003.

US-Libyan Relations : Toward Cautious Reengagement, Chester A Crocker & Richard C Nelson, Atlantic Council of the United States, April 2003. Middle-East

Ambigouos Endings : Middle East Regional Security in the Wake of the Arab Uprisings and the Syrian Civil War, Helle Malmvig, Danish Institute for International Studies, August 2013.

NATO

PfP Consortium Quarterly Journal (three issues per year).

Qatar

Qatar´s Diplomatic Incursions into the Horn of Africa, Berouk Mesfin, Institute for Security Studies, November 2016.

Qatar and the Recalibration of Power in the Gulf, Lina Khatib, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, September 2014.

Qatar and the Arab Spring, Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, Oxford University Press, 2014.

« Qatar, Tunisia sign two key military pacts », Qatar News Agency ; et « Tunisie-Qatar : signature d’un mémorandum de coopération militaire », Agence Tunis Afrique Presse, 20 novembre 2012.

Russia

• Revue

Russian Analytical Digest (12 issues per year).

• Rapports

Spirituality as a Political Instrument : The Church, the Kremlin, and the Creation of the Russian World, Veera Laine & Iiris Saarelainen, Finnish Institute of International Affairs, September 2017.

Russia Military Power : Building a Military to Support Great Power Aspirations, US Defense Intelligence Agency, July 2017.

The Turning Point for Russian Foreign Policy, Keir Giles, Letort Papers, Strategic Studies Institute (SSI), May 2017.

The North Caucasus Insurgency and Syria : An Exported Jihad, International Crisis Group, March 2016.

« Russisches Syrien-Abenteuer : Das Ende der alten Weltordnung », Matthias Schepp, Der Spiegel, 10. Oktober 2015.

« Cu ce arme ultrasecrete a cîstigat Putin suprematia în razboiul radioelectronic din Siria ? », Valentin Vasilescu, Ziarul de gardã, 12 octobre 2015

“KALIBRating the foe : strategic implications of the Russian cruise missiles’ launch”, Vladimir Kozin, Oriental Review, 14 October 2015.

Homo Jihadicus : Islam in the Former USSR and the Phenomenon of the Post-Soviet Militants in Syria and Iraq, Maciej Falkowski & Józef Lang, Centre for Eastern Studies, September 2015.

Russia and the Arab Spring, Alexey Malashenko, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, October 2013.

The Mythical Alliance : Russia’s Syria Policy, Dmitri Trenin, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, February 2013.

Saudi Arabia

A Saudi-Led Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism. Welcome Muscle in the Fight Against Terrorism, Desert Mirage, or Bad Idea ?, Brian Michael Jenkins, Rand Corporation, April 2016.

In Search of Stability : Saudi Arabia and the Arab Spring, Gulf Research Center, July 2014.

Saudi Arabia’s Nuclear Thinking and the Pakistani Connection, Reshmi Kazi, Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, January 2014.

Syria

• Revue

Regional Analyses of the Syrian Conflict, ACAPS (since December 2012 until June 2015).

• Rapports

A Peace Plan for Syria IV. A Bottom-Up Approach, Linking Reconstruction Assistance to Local Government Formation, James Dobbins, Philip Gordon, Jeffrey Martini, Rand Corporation, November 2017.

Putin’s Syrian Gambit : Sharper Elbows, Bigger Footprint, Stickier Wicket, John W. Parker, Strategic Perspectives, Institute for National Strategic Studies, National Defense University, July 2017

Future of Syria, F.Gaub, S. Kawakibi, J.Quero, E.Soler, E.Woertz, (Editors - M. Akgün, S.Tiryaki), European Institute of the Mediterranean, April 2017.

Preventing State Collapse in Syria, Andrew Parasiliti, Kathleen Reedy, Becca Wasser, Rand Corporation, January 2017.

Countering War Propaganda : of the dirty war on Syria : A selection of social media infographics, 2012-2017, Tim Anderson, Amazon, 2017.

Washington’s Long War on Syria, Stephen Gowans, Baraka Books, 2017.

Who´s Who in Syria´s Civil War, Zachary Laub, Council on Foreign Relations, December 2016.

From the Bottom, Up : A Strategy for US Military Support to Syria’s Armed Opposition, Nicholas A. Heras, Center for a New American Security, May 2016.

Distract, Deceive, Destroy : Putin at War in Syria, Maksymilian Czuperski, John Herbst, Eliot Higgins, Frederic Hof, Ben Nimmo, The Atlantic Council, April 2016.

Syrian Armed Opposition Powerbrokers, Jennifer Cafarella & Genevieve Casagrande, Institute for the Study of War, March 2016.

UN Mediation in the Syrian Crisis : From Kofi Annan to Lakhdar Brahimi, Raymond Hinnebusch, I. William Zartman, Elizabeth Parker-Magyar, Omar Imady, International Peace Institute, March 2016.

The Kremlin’s Actions in Syria : Origins Timing, and Prospects, Frederic C Hof, Vladislav Inozemtsev, Adam Garfinkle, Dennis Ross, The Atlantic Council, February 2016.

Inside Syria : What Local Actors are Doing for Peace, Metwaly Abo Naser, Sara Hellmüller, Leila Hilal, Ryme Katkhouda, Yosra Nagui, Swiss Peace, January 2016.

The Battle for Syria : International Rivalry in the New Middle East, Christopher Phillips, Yale University Press, 2016.

The Collapse of Iraq and Syria : The End of the Colonial Construct in the Greater Levant, Roby C. Barrett, Joint Special Operations University, 2016.

Syrian Opposition Guide, Jennifer Cafarella & Genevieve Casagrande, Institute for the Study of War, October 2015.

International Community’s Position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Institute for the Study of War, September 2015.

The Balance-Sheet of Conflict : Criminal Revenues and Warlords in Syria, Omar Abdulaziz Hallaj, Norwegian Peacebuilding Resource Centre, May 2015.

The Role of Ideology in Syrian-US Relations - Conflict and Cooperation, J. K. Gani, Palgrave Macmillan, 2015.

Jabhat al-Nusra in Syria : An Islamic Emirates for al-Qaeda, Jennifer Cafarella, Institute for the Study of War, December 2014.

Support for Syria’s Civil Society –Misguided and Ineffective, Petra Becker, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, October 2014.

Alternative Futures for Syria. Regional Implications and Challenges for the United States, Andrew Liepman, Brian Nichiporuk, Jason Killmeyer, Rand Corporation, October 2014.

“Cold War and Ayatollah Residues : Syria as a Chessboard for Russia, Iran, and the United States”, Matthew D. Crosston, Strategic Studies Quaterly, Winter 2014.

Implications of the 2011-13 Syrian Uprising for the Middle Eastern Regional Security Complex, Fred H. Lawson, Center for International and Regional Studies, 2014.

Anything But Politics : The State of Syria’s Political Opposition, International Crisis Group, October 2013.

The Chemical Attacks on East Ghouta to Justify Military Right to Protect Intervention in Syria, Mother Agnès-Mariam of the Cross, Institut international pour la Paix, la Justice et les Droits de l’homme, September 2013.

Obstacles to a Resolution of the Syrian Conflict, David W. Lesch, Frida Nome, George Saghir, William Ury, Matthew Waldman, Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, September 2013.

Arms for Syria ?, Saferworld, July 2013.

Syria’s Uprising, Steven Heydemann, FRIDE, May 2013.

The Syrian Opposition’s Leadership Problem, Yezid Sayigh, April 2013. Power Sharing in Syria, Stephan Rosiny, German Institute of Global and Area Studies, May 2013.

Syria : From Rebellion to All-Out War, Christian-P Hanelt, Kristin Helberg, Bertelsmann Foundation, February 2013.

Establishing a ‘Military Transition Council’ in Syria, Abdulaziz O Sager, Gulf Research Center, February 2013.

Tentative Jihad : Syria’s Fundamentalist Opposition, International Crisis Group, October 2012.

Asad Under Fire : Five Scenarios for the Future of Syria, Melissa G Dalton, Center for a New American Security, September 2012.

Addressing the Syrian Crisis Stalemate, Randolph Cobankiat, Research Institute for European and American Studies, September 2012.

Master Narratives Country Report Syria, Open Source Center, Central Intelligence Agency, June 2012.

Subverting Syria, Tony Carlucci & Nile Bowie, 2012.

The Syrian Revolution : Will the Presumed Social Unity be Challenged in the Post-Assad Period ?, Naomí Ramírez Díaz, British Society for Middle Eastern Studies, 2012.

Sanctioning Assad’s Syria, Rune Friberg Lyme, Danish Institute for International Studies, 2012.

The Syria Uprising : Implications for Israel, Eyal Zisser, Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs , August 2011.

Power and Policy in Syria : Intelligence Services, Foreign Relations and Democracy in the Modern Middle East, Radwan Ziadeh, I. B. Tauris, 2011.

The EU Association Agreement with Syria, Marie Skov Madsen, Transatlantic Institute, 2009.

The Secret and Unofficial Talks between Israel and Syria, Can Yirik, Global Political Trends Center, August 2008.

America’s Role in Israel-Syria Talks, Marshall Breger, Nathan Brown, Thomas A Dine, Frederic C Hof, Scott Lasensky, Samuel Lewis, Robert Malley, Robert Pelletreau, Steven L Spiegel, Edward S Walker, Israel Policy Forum, July 2008.

Dealing with Damascus, Mona Yacoubian & Scott Lasensky, Council on Foreign Relations, June 2008.

Political Islam in Syria, Salam Kawakibi, Centre for European Policy Studies, June 2007.

Restarting Israeli-Syrian Negotiations, International Crisis Group, April 2007.

Washington and Damascus, Moshe Ma’oz, United States Institute of Peace, April 2005.

Syria Under Bashar (I) : Foreign Policy Challenges (II) : Domestic Policy Challenges, International Crisis Group, February 2004.

Setting the Stage for Peace in Syria : The Case for a Syrian National Stabilization Force, Frederic C. Hof & Bassma Kodmani & Jeffrey White, The Atlantic Council, April 2015.

There and Back : Trajectories of North African Foreign Fighters in Syria, Hasnaa El Jamali & Laurent Vinatier, Small Arms Survey, July 2015.

Tunisia

A Quiet Revolution : The Tunisian Military After Ben Ali, Sharan Grewal, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, February 2016.

Market for Jihad : Radicalization in Tunisia, Georges Fahmi & Hamza Meddeb, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, October 2015.

Between the Syrian Stalemate and the Egyptian Coup : In Search of a "Reset" for Turkish Foreign Policy in the Middle East, Ioannis N. Grigoriadis, Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy, January 2014.

The Cycle of Conflict in Post-Revolutionary Tunisia, 2011-2014, Andrea Carboni, Robert S. Strauss Center for International Security and Law.

Turquia

An Independent Actor : Turkish Foreign and Energy Policy toward Russia, Iran, and Iraq, Aaron Stein, The Atlantic Council, June 2017.

“Whistleblower exposes how NATO’s leading ally is arming and funding ISIS”, Nafeez Ahmed, Insurge-Intelligence, September 16, 2016.

The Kurdish Peace Process in Turkey, Mesut Yeğen, Istanbul Policy Center, 2015.

Ukraine

Balkan Foreign Fighters : From Syria to Ukraine, Jelena Beslin, Marija Ignjatijevic, European Union Institute for Security Studies, June 2017.

The Hour of Truth : The Conflict in Ukraine–Implications for Europe’s Energy Security and the Lessons for the U.S. Army, Ariel Cohen & Ivan Benovic, Strategic Studies Institute of the US Army War College (SSI), 2015.

The White Book on Violations of Human Rights and the Rule of Law in Ukraine, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, 5 mai 2014.

Российский союз инженеров : реконструкция атаки на "Боинг" (Analysis of the reasons for the crash of flight MH1), Анатольевич Андриевский, Однако, September 2014.