During the night of 23-24 June, Israel carried out air strikes against the Syrian Arab Army.

The Israeli bombers approached the occupied Syrian Golan Heights to hit Soueida and flew over Jordan to reach Deir Ez-zor, the largest city in eastern Syria.

For the past three years, Israel has only bombed Iranian-related targets in Syrian territory, but never the Syrian Arab Army itself.

These strikes come at a time when a deep geostrategic shift in the region is underway: Iran has allied itself with the Muslim Brotherhood, a skirmish has pitted a Hezbollah unit against the Syrian Arab army, and the Syrian presidency is negotiating directly with the White House.