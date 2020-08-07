On the night of 6 August 2020, we posted an article by Thierry Meyssan titled “Israel destroys East Beirut with a new weapon”. To illustrate our point, we included a video showing a missile striking the alleged Hezbollah warehouse in the port of Beirut.

This video, whose origin we acknowledged that we didn’t know, turned out to be a fabrication made from CNN footage.

It has now been removed from the article. It could have been left out altogether since it was not necessary. We apologize to our readers for this illustrational misstep.

Moreover, Benjamin Netanyahu’s photo is not the correct one. It shows the Hezbollah site next to the highway near the airport, instead of the one in the port area. This is the only copyright-free image that we could find. If you have access to the correct photo that is also copyright-free, please send it to us so that we can replace the current one.

Finally, it should be noted that Hezbollah had removed its weapons from this warehouse after Netanyahu’s speech in 2018 ... something that Israel seems to overlook.