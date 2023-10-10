Hezbollah displayed its support for the Palestinian Resistance by bombing the disputed area of the Shebaa Farms. This tiny uninhabited territory is claimed by both Lebanon and Israel. Hezbollah refrained from intervening alongside individuals that until just recently it had considered terrorists.

Israel responded by bombing the Hezbollah tent on the Shebaa Farms, which had been erected to symbolize Lebanon’s claim. Israel was careful not to consider Hezbollah’s action as a provocation.

Hezbollah put up a new tent, not far from the first, and replaced the guards defending it.

Both sides took great care not to ignite new hostilities. Hezbollah and Israel can thus claim to have only bombed their own territory and not to have attacked that of their neighbor.