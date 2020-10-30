Following the appeal by a group of Saudi personalities, a movement to boycott Turkish products is spreading throughout the Arab world (barcode starting with "8 69"). It has caught on particularly in Bahrain, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, eastern Libya, and Syria.

This boycott, which was launched during the Kashoggi affair (December 2018), has restarted in solidarity with the Armenians in Karabakh.

Given the current difficulties of the Turkish economy, it constitutes a real danger to many businesses, especially in the food and textile sectors. It would turn into a catastrophe were it to hit the European Union.

For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called for a boycott of French products in the Muslim world. It is only being followed in Qatar.