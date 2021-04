According to the official version, Marshal Idriss Deby Itno was assassinated on 20 April 2021, the day after winning his sixth term as President of Chad. He was allegedly assassinated by members of the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) .

If this version is correct, it would mean that France was simultaneously supporting FACT mercenaries in Libya, standing with Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and President Deby in Chad. Her two allies have therefore wiped each other out.