The People’s Republic of China has launched a media campaign to gather information on the activities of the US military laboratory at Fort Detrick.

Considering the string of staged anthrax attacks that occurred in late 2001 and in light of the accusations leveled against China’s P4 laboratory in Wuhan, Beijing believes that a leak from Fort Detrick could have sparked the Covid-19 epidemic.

It has now been established that the Wuhan P4 laboratory had indirect dealings with the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Anthony Fauci. This former associate of Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld diverted public money to pay for gain of function experiments on bat viruses. This type of research was banned in the United States because of its extremely dangerous nature. The transaction was handled through the EcoHealth Alliance, whose director Peter Daszak had published a deceptive article in The Lancet claiming that the Covid-19 virus was of natural origin. The co-authors of this study have all retracted their claims and denounced Peter Daszak’s lack of independence. He was also a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) Commission of Inquiry, which concluded that the Wuhan laboratory was blameless.

As shocking as this case may be, it does not prove that the Wuhan laboratory is entangled in the Covid-19 epidemic.

The US military laboratory at Fort Detrick was responsible for manufacturing the anthrax spores that were mailed to US politicians and media outlets in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks. The research it carries out is illegal in the United States. However, the laboratory has branches outside the US, notably the Richard Lugar Center for Public Health Research located in Georgia [1]

Fort Detrick was forced to temporarily shut down its biological laboratory in the summer of 2019 by order of the U.S. Department of Health and Safety (CDC). In December 2020, a mysterious respiratory infection struck Fort Detrick’s neighbors. At that same time, Covid-19 made its appearance in Wuhan.