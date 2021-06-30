The Russian delegation that has been in Lebanon for a week, has offered to tackle the problems plaguing the country in terms of food, drinking water and electricity supply.

Russia has expressed its intention of building grain silos (destroyed by the explosion in the port of Beirut), water purification and power generation plants. Initially, the facilities created through Russian investments would be owned by Russian state companies. Once fully absorbed, after some 30 years, they would pass into the hands of the Lebanese state.

Less than 3 weeks ago, Hezbollah announced its intention to turn to Iran if the Lebanese state proved incapable of resoving the severe food shortage, lack of drinking water distribution and power generation.

Taking note of the decisions adopted at the US-Russia summit in Geneva (aka “Yalta II”), which place Lebanon under Syro-Russian tutelage, on 26 June Walid Jumblat, Druze leader of the Progressive Socialist Party allied to the United States, set the seal on his reconciliation with pro-Russian Druze leader Prince Talal Arslan. Meanwhile, militiamen from both parties guilty of murdering members of the other party over the past three years were immediately brought to justice.

France, which harbors the hope of recovering its place as a “mandatory” power, rejected the conclusions of the Geneva summit regarding Lebanon.

On 25 June, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stopped over in Paris to appease his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and left Paris assuring that he can now speak about Lebanon on behalf of France and Saudi Arabia.

He then turned up at the Vatican to prepare for the special meeting on July 1st, when Pope Francis will host all the Christian religious leaders of Lebanon, including representatives of the Orthodox and Protestant Churches. Pope Francis is expected to advocate in favor of declaring Lebanon’s neutrality and placing this country under joint US-Russian tutelage.

Since the French mandate, Lebanon has been constitutionally divided ingo 17 religious communities, mainly composed of Christians, Sunnis and Shiites.