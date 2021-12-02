Xiomara Castro was elected President of Honduras with 53% of the vote.
She is the wife of former President Manuel Zelaya who was overthrown in 2009 by a military coup backed by the United States and Israel [1].
The country, which had become something of a Taiwanese colony, could return under the sphere of influence of the People’s Republic China.
[1] “SouthCom seizes the reins of power in ALBA member state”, by Thierry Meyssan, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 29 June 2009.
