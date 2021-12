During the night of 4 to 5 December 2021, loud explosions were heard inside the Al-Tanf base, a Syrian territory illegally occupied by the United States.

The base is located on the triple Syrian-Jordanian-Iraqi border, not far from the mega refugee camp of Rukban, placed under the control of the Muslim Brotherhood.

In October 2021, Al-Tanf was attacked by Iraqi Shiite militias.