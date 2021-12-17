The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, known as AIPAC, has launched two Political Action Committees, a PAC and a Super-Pac, wading into campaign spending for the first time.

These committees will support candidates on both sides of the aisle, who will champion Israeli policy unconditionally. They will also be used to finance campaigns stigmatizing enemies of Israel.

In recent years, its rival organization, J-Street, has been active in funding Democratic candidates for a peace deal in Palestine.