Speaking on 26 January 2022 before the UN Security Council, China’s Permanent Representative, Ambassador Zhang Jun, urged for the adoption of an overall approach to the Syrian problem in consonance with the position of the Syrian government

First, he pointed out that, while the modification of the Constitution and the holding of new elections could constitute proof of the resolution to the conflict, they would be insufficient to achieve this goal.

Second, he further added that the presence of foreign armies without authorization from the Syrian government, including the Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights, constituted violations of Syria’s sovereignty.

Third, he hailed Syria’s fight against jihadist groups and called on every state to support it.