China has captured the NOPEN, one of the key cyperwarfare tools used by the National Security Agency (NSA). It is the most sophisticated Trojan in the world. It has enabled the United States to spy on targets (governments and large companies) in 47 different countries over the past ten years.

The NOPEN Trojan is a remote control software for Unix/Linux operating systems primarily used for stealing files, destroy or even modify them without leaving a trace.