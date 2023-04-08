Saudi and Iranian negotiators, Faisal ben Fahrane and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian respectively, who signed a rapprochement agreement on 10 March in Beijing, have met there once again to put the finishing touches before the implementation of the document. ‎

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Riyadh at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in late April.

At the same time, Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov and tanker Kama arrived at the Saudi port of Jeddah. Saudi Arabia had not hosted Russian ships since September 2015, when the Russian army intervened in Syria against the jihadists, who were then in the good graces of Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia now sees the United States as one partner among many.