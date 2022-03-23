On 15 March 2022, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau called for Russia to excluded from the G20 and to be replaced with Poland.

On 23 March 2022, the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin, stated that no one had the prerogative to exclude any of the members of the G20, under any pretext whatsoever.

The United States is in the process of extending its sanctions against Russian culture to also target Chinese culture. Washington’s game is to exploit the Ukrainian crisis to perpetuate the unipolar architecture of the world.