According to a report by Jackson, Jr., Robert J. and Mitts, Joshua, titled Trading on Terror?, a number of unknown traders on the New York Stock Exchange bet on the imminent collapse of Israeli stocks in the month preceding the attack of the Palestinian resistance attack [1].

American finance company MSCI manages funds that are traded on the stock market (Exchange-traded funds). One of them oversees all Israeli companies, with the option of speculating on the rise or fall of their values. Five days before the October 7 attack, bets against the value of Israeli companies spiked to 227,000 – versus an average of a few thousand a day.

During the 20 days following the attack, these stocks lost an average of 17.5% of their value.

A similar phenomenon, on a lesser scale, occurred on April 3, the date of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s dismissal. However, at that time, the general public was unaware that he had been let go for having alerted his fellow-ministers to a Hamas attack in the offing.

The investors who therefore made a fortune on October 7 are necessarily linked to the organizers of the attack. An identical episode was observed during the attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States: investors had bet on the collapse of the airline companies impacted by the attacks as well as the manager of the World Trade Center. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had identified them, but did not release their names or take legal action.