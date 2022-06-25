Un estudio publicado en el New England Journal of Medicine asegura que frente a la variante Omicron el hecho de haber de haberse contagiado anteriormente con el virus del Covid-19 garantiza mayor protección que las vacunas.
Este estudio, realizado en Qatar desde diciembre de 2021 hasta febrero de 2022 [1], viene a confirmar los resultados de otro estudio anterior, realizado en Israel entre agosto y septiembre de 2021 [2].
[1] «Effects of Previous Infection and Vaccination on Symptomatic Omicron Infections», Heba N. Altarawneh, M.D.; Hiam Chemaitelly, Ph.D.; Houssein H. Ayoub, Ph.D.; Patrick Tang, M.D.; Mohammad R. Hasan, Ph.D.; Hadi M. Yassine, Ph.D.; Hebah A. Al-Khatib, Ph.D.; Maria K. Smatti, M.Sc.; Peter Coyle, M.D.; Zaina Al-Kanaani, Ph.D.; Einas Al-Kuwari, M.D.; Andrew Jeremijenko, M.D.; Anvar H. Kaleeckal, M.Sc.; Ali N. Latif, M.D.; Riyazuddin M. Shaik, M.Sc.; Hanan F. Abdul-Rahim, Ph.D.; Gheyath K. Nasrallah, Ph.D.; Mohamed G. Al-Kuwari, M.D.; Adeel A. Butt, M.B.; B.S., Hamad E. Al-Romaihi, M.D.; Mohamed H. Al-Thani, M.D.; Abdullatif Al-Khal, M.D.; Roberto Bertollini, M.D. y M.P.H.; y Laith J. Abu-Raddad, Ph.D. New England Journal of Medicine, 15 de junio de 2022.
[2] «Protection and Warning of Natural and Hybrid Immunity to SARS-CoV-2, Yair Goldberg, Ph.D.; Micha Mandel, Ph.D.; Yinon M. Bar-On, M.Sc.; Omri Bodenheimer, M.Sc.; Laurence S. Freedman, Ph.D.; Nachman Ash, M.D.; Sharon Alroy-Preis, M.D.; Amit Huppert, Ph.D.; y Ron Milo, Ph.D. New England Journal of Medicine, 9 de junio de 2022.
