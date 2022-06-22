Selon une étude publiée par le New England Journal of Medicine, le fait d’avoir été infecté par la Covid-19 protège plus du variant Omicron que les vaccins anti-Covid.
Cette étude, réalisée au Qatar de décembre 2021 à février 2022 [1], confirme celle réalisée en Israël d’août à septembre 2021 [2]
