The Turkish president got NATO to forsake its Kurdish mercenaries in northern Syria.

Anticipating the release of the jihadist family members detained by Kurdish mercenaries, France has suddenly switched its policy and intends to repatriate her citizens in order to prosecute them at home.

The dumping of the PKK foreshadows the likely withdrawal of US troops illegally stationed in northern Syria.

According to the Israeli DEBKAFile news site, on 18 June the Russian air force allegedly bombed the American military base of Al-Tanf, on the Jordanian border. Clearly, Moscow thinks that the Pentagon should withdraw not only from northern Syria, but from the whole country. Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of CentCom, reportedly said that "Russia is an off-leash dog trying to recover."