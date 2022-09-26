The Iranian Revolutionary Guards have launched a military operation inside Iraqi territory against the bases of the PKK (the Atlanticist Kurdish terrorist organization).

An unidentified power has delivered large quantities of weapons to the PKK in Iraqi Kurdistan, which are being funneled to Iranian Kurds.

This secret power intends to exploit the current protest movement against the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice police in order to derail it and propel a separatist movement to ultimately dismember Iran.