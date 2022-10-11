President of the Russian Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov released a video of the "Ahmad Force", the spearhead of his troops. In addition, he assured to have 70,000 more men in reserve.

The Chechen battalions are fighting in Ukraine, directly under the orders of Presidents Kadyrov and Putin, and not under the umbrella of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Traditionally Chechens were the main soldiers who made up the Tsarist and Soviet armies. They are Muslim fighters for Holy Russia. One of the goals of the two wars in Chechnya was to remove them from Russian control. Obviously, Kadyrov managed to restore their role.