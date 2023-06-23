Between 19 and 20 June 2023, Israeli settlers in the West Bank set fire to fields and houses, stoned cars and vandalized Palestinian shops along Route 60.

In retaliation, two Palestinians, members of Hamas, targeted Israeli settlers at a gas station, killing four and injuring four. One of the assailants was killed by an Israeli, another was shot dead by the Israeli army a few hours later.

400 Israeli settlers responded by invading the Palestinian village of Turmus Aya on 21 June, torching approximately thirty houses and sixty cars.

On 26 February and in the presence of the Israeli army, other settlers destroyed the village of Huwara, also located on Route 60, injuring 400 and killing one. This Arabophobic pogrom had been incited by the declarations of current Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, both supporters of Jewish supremacy. A controversy had erupted between Washington and Tel Aviv, at the end of which the Israeli coalition government made a commitment that this would not happen again.