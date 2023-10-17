US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, traveled to the Middle East.

• In Israel, he was received by Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu; he then met members of the government and was finally received by President, Isaac Herzog.

• In Jordan, he met King Abdullah II and Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas.

• In Qatar, he was received by Sheikh Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and later by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

• In Bahrain, he met with by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamed Al Khalifa.

• In the United Arab Emirates, he was received by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

• In Saudi Arabia, he was kept waited for hours before finally being received by the crown prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman.

• In Egypt, he met President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

• Finally, he returned to Israel, where he met again with Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the members of the war council, then with President Isaac Herzog, and finally with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin from the Kremlin put a call through to:

• Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

• Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

• Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

• Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

• Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi

As can be observed, the two great powers take a different attitude towards the current conflict. The United States called on its vassals, while Russia approached the key players.