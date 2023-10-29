During her appearance in a meeting hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), NATO nuclear policy director Jessica Cox revealed that the Alliance did not OK Ukraine’s membership.
Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky spoke of a “humiliation”, the United Kingdom having assured him that his country’s accession would be a me formality.
Russia, which had announced that it would interpret Ukraine’s accession as a declaration of war, did not comment.
