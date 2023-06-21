“A sabotage team used Poland, a European Union neighbor and NATO ally, as an operating base to blow up the Nord Stream pipelines built to transport Russian gas through the Baltic Sea.an official German investigation has found”, reported by The Wall Street Journal.

German investigators reconstructed the route in the Baltic Sea of the yacht Andromeda, from Poland, aboard which they found traces of HMX, a military explosive for demolishing underwater infrastructure. This adds another explosive chapter to U.S. journalist Seymour Hersh’s investigation “How America took down the Nord Stream pipeline.” Everything is now proven.

In December 2021, a task force – composed of CIA, Joint Chiefs of Staff and State Department officials – is convened at the White House to sabotage Nord Stream. In June 2022, during the NATO Baltops exercise, U.S. and Norwegian raiders, operating from the yacht Andromeda sent from Poland, place submarine charges. Three months later, on Sept. 26, 2022, a Norwegian Navy P8 aircraft drops a sonar buoy, whose signal sets off the charges.

The Wall Street Journal calls it “one of the largest acts of sabotage in Europe since World War II.” It is a war action carried out by three NATO members-the United States, Norway and Poland-against NATO member Germany to prevent Europe from importing cheap Russian gas.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the Nord Stream blockade “a tremendous opportunity to eliminate Europe’s dependence on Russian energy once and for all, a huge strategic opportunity for years to come,” and pointed out that “the United States has become the leading supplier of liquefied natural gas to Europe.” LNG, of course, much more expensive than Russian gas. Now arriving to conquer the European energy market are Exxon, Chevron and other U.S. companies that “have made record profits thanks to soaring oil prices.”

Because of rising energy prices, writes The Wall Street Journal, “the Eurozone is sliding into recession as inflation hurts consumption, and Europe is stuck with the economic equivalent of a long Covid.” In this Europe began “the largest multinational deployment of air forces in NATO history” with the “Air Defender” exercise taking place in Germany under U.S. command.