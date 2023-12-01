According to The New York Times, for a year Israel held in its hands a 40-page report on the attack being prepared by Hamas. This document was widely circulated among senior officers.

According to Haaretz, General Amit Saar, head of the IDF Military Intelligence Research Department, wrote to the Prime Minister on 19 March and 16 July, warning him of the Hamas attack in the making.

According to the Israeli press, in July Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, because the latter had warned the government of the “perfect storm” to be launched by Hamas. Gallant has since been reinstated.

According to the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Benjamin Netanyahu had been personally warned about the Hamas attack by his friend, Colonel Yigal Carmon, director of MEMRI.

According to the Egyptian press, Intelligence Minister General Kamel Abbas personally telephoned Benjamin Netanyahu a few weeks before the attack, to warn him that Hamas was moving into action.

The press is now seeking to explain why Israeli leaders did not heed such warnings. It is an attempt to discredit, by any means possible, the hypothesis of a Netanyahu/Hamas collusion.