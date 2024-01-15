On January 17, a debate on “disease X” will take place at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Global leaders are set to discuss how to prevent a future pandemic, twenty times more dangerous than the recent coronavirus outbreak.
Disease X is believed to originate from a biological weapon.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Nísia Trindade, Brazilian Minister of Health, and other experts are expected to participate.
