NewsGuard, which monitors and rates the international press, is not a non-profit company, but a successful outfit [1].

It boasts among its advisors personalities such as:

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former NATO Secretary General and current advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky;

Michael Hayden, former CIA director;

Tom Ridge, former Secretary of Homeland Security;

Richard Stengel, former Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy (Propaganda);

Jimmy Wales (aka Jimbo Wales), co-founder of Wikipedia.

From early on, Voltairenet.org had warned against the political bias of NewsGuard [2].

However, during the Covid pandemic, NewGuard severely cracked down on news sites that questioned government measures.

The political powers behind NewsGuard, which can easily be identified through its Committee of Advisors, get their crusade to be funded by friendly capitalist powers.

NewsGuard’s two largest shareholders are Publicis and the Knight Foundation.

– The Paris-based international advertising group, Publicis, features feminist philosopher Élisabeth Badinter as its majority shareholder (with 7.10% of the shares). Its director, Arthur Sadoun, is married to star anchor of France2, Anne-Sophie Lapix.

– The Knight Foundation is a philanthropic foundation dedicated to bankrolling media and arts centers. It freely issues to journalists the scripted content they should use when speaking on health issues.

The Publicis Group represented large pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, which marketed mRNA drugs, commonly referred to as “vaccines”.

The Knight Foundation had access to Google’s secret portal, located in Indonesia and run by the Mafindo Islamists [3]. It was therefore a cinch for it to track the flow of information on the Internet relating to the pandemic.

In other words, the politicians were hoodwinked by the shareholders they had reached out to. It was the latter that clamped down on the websites (including Voltairenet.org) shedding light on Dr. Fauci’s connections with the WHO laboratory in Wuhan, the ineffectiveness of confining healthy people, the side effects of the so-called vaccines and informing about other available cures.