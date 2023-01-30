Project Veritas recorded Jordon Trishton Walker, Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations, and Scientific Planning for mRNA, describing how his company has been exploring ways to " mutate” the Covid virus to anticipate the development of future “vaccines” [1].

The interview suggests that Pfizer took health risks and violated US laws in conducting its research.

Within five days the video was viewed by 41 million surfers on Twitter, whereat Pfizer released a statement. Without questioning the authenticity of the recording, it stressed that he had not carried out gain of function research. It added: “In a limited number of cases when a full virus does not contain any known gain of function mutations, such virus may be engineered to enable the assessment of antiviral activity in cells.” [2].

At this point, it’s unclear whether or not Pfizer enhanced the virulence of the pathogen before designing its "vaccine."

In addition, the pharmaceutical company will also have to face the music regarding its foreknowledge that its vaccine did not protect against transmission, yet allowed governments to impose the opposite narrative without intervening.