According to a ranking conducted this year by the University of Mexico, the 10 most read world geopolitical analysts in 2023 are:

1 – Thierry Meyssan (Voltaire Network)

2 – Alexandre Dougine (Fudan University)

3 – Alfredo Jalife-Rahme (La Jornada)

4 – Pepe Escobar (Russia Today)

5 – Daniel Estulin

6 – F. William Engdhal (Engdahl Strategic Risk Consulting)

7 – Gideon Rachman (Financial Times)

8 – Robert D. Kaplan (Foreign Policy Research Institute)

9 – Parag Khanna (University of Singapore)

This ranking exercise was established two years ago by the University of Guadalajara. Thierry Meyssan has been ranked for the third consecutive year as “the world’s leading geopolitician”.