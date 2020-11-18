A Facebook account opened by a reader to relay Thierry Meyssan’s articles has been hacked.

Thierry Meyssan has personally never opened a Facebook account.

The statements and imputations attributed to him on that account are outrageous.

The only official sources for Thierry Meyssan are

the Voltaire Network website (www.voltairenet.org)

and his books published by Éditions Demi-Lune (www.editionsdemilune.com).

Upon his return to France, after a 13-year absence, Thierry Meyssan was the target of slanderous denunciations addressed to several administrations. The Voltaire Network website was attacked by powerful computers located in Canada (3 million requests per hour) on 27 and 28 October.